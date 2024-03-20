Barron Trump's 18th Birthday Has Everyone Talking About Sasha And Malia Obama

Users across the internet came to the defense of Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, after former NBC executive Mike Sington made an ominous, now-deleted tweet about the young man. "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now," the political commentator posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on March 20th (per Newsweek).

After internet users pointed out the creepy wording of the statement, as it was interpreted as either sexual or violent in meaning by many, Sington clarified the intention behind the post. "I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," he told Newsweek. Even with this clarified sentiment, several internet users were quick to snap back at this declaration, arguing that the media shouldn't target the children of political candidates.

This is certainly an agreeable thought, but many X users pointed out that this wasn't a luxury afforded to children of democratic presidents, including Sasha and Malia Obama. As one poster questioned, "If it's off limits for Barron, why were all of those children fair game?"