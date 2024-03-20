Barron Trump's 18th Birthday Has Everyone Talking About Sasha And Malia Obama
Users across the internet came to the defense of Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, after former NBC executive Mike Sington made an ominous, now-deleted tweet about the young man. "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now," the political commentator posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on March 20th (per Newsweek).
After internet users pointed out the creepy wording of the statement, as it was interpreted as either sexual or violent in meaning by many, Sington clarified the intention behind the post. "I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," he told Newsweek. Even with this clarified sentiment, several internet users were quick to snap back at this declaration, arguing that the media shouldn't target the children of political candidates.
This is certainly an agreeable thought, but many X users pointed out that this wasn't a luxury afforded to children of democratic presidents, including Sasha and Malia Obama. As one poster questioned, "If it's off limits for Barron, why were all of those children fair game?"
The Obama girls received a lot of hate over the years
Trump supporters have been quick to defend the former president's youngest son from public criticisms, though in recent years the media has been primarily concerned with how much taller Barron is than his father. The most contentious media speculation about Barron has questioned whether former president Donald Trump is his true father, rumors that similarly circled the Obama children.
In addition to parental doubts, which were rooted in transphobic conspiracies about Michelle Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama were subjected to sexist and racist remarks from both social media and news outlets throughout their father's presidential run. A Facebook rant from a GOP staffer about the two girls even went viral back in 2014, with Elizabeth Laurent eventually stepping down from her role as Rep. Stephen Fincher's communications director as a result of her criticisms of the then-teenagers. "You're part of the first family, try to show a little class," she had written (per ABC).
X users were quick to point out this double standard on the social media platform. "If anyone said anything about Barron Trump, the right screeched that the President's children were off limits," one individual wrote. "Yet many of those very same people had NO issues whatsoever attacking President Obama's daughter's [sic]." However, as we've seen signs that Barron is ready to step into the public eye, there's no telling how the media's perception of the young Trump might soon change.