Princess Anne's Granddaughters Savannah And Isla Are All Grown Up

On December 29, 2010, Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly introduced their firstborn, and 12th in line to the throne at the time, Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips. Born in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, Savannah's birth was initially clouded in mystery. With her name being withheld from the public, it would take a church service in Sandringham for her name to be revealed to the world. Despite this, Buckingham Palace released a statement following her birth revealing their elation at the arrival of a new family member. "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Autumn's family have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement read (via the BBC).

Savannah's birth also marked two new milestones within the royal family. Savannah was the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, marking a new generation of royals with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to follow. Moreover, Savannah is also the first in the royal line of succession to have both Canadian and British citizenship with her mother being from Montréal. Royal genealogy expert Rafal Heydel-Mankoo told CTV News that this was a remarkable moment for the royal family as it heightened their association with the country. "The Royal Family has never been more Canadian and I think that's quite important in strengthening the connections between the Canadian people and the Crown," Heydel-Mankoo stated.