Alina Habba Bats Down Reports Of Trump Dozing Off In Court (Despite Not Being There Herself)

Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, has denounced news reports that claim the ex-POTUS was dozing off on the first day of the second criminal trial he's faced in New York since the start of 2024. However, the only problem with Habba's argument is that she can't definitively say the reports are false because she wasn't actually there.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported that on the opening day of his criminal trial, "Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head dropping onto his chest. The former president's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, passed him notes for several minutes before Mr. Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them."

Habba appeared on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" the following Tuesday evening and denied the claims. She clarified that she was not in the courtroom, and the lack of cameras made it impossible to know, but she stood firm on her belief that the sleepy story was untrue. (Although, she did add that she assumed the opening day of court must have been "very mundane," per Newsweek).