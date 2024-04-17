Alina Habba Bats Down Reports Of Trump Dozing Off In Court (Despite Not Being There Herself)
Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, has denounced news reports that claim the ex-POTUS was dozing off on the first day of the second criminal trial he's faced in New York since the start of 2024. However, the only problem with Habba's argument is that she can't definitively say the reports are false because she wasn't actually there.
New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported that on the opening day of his criminal trial, "Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head dropping onto his chest. The former president's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, passed him notes for several minutes before Mr. Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them."
Habba appeared on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" the following Tuesday evening and denied the claims. She clarified that she was not in the courtroom, and the lack of cameras made it impossible to know, but she stood firm on her belief that the sleepy story was untrue. (Although, she did add that she assumed the opening day of court must have been "very mundane," per Newsweek).
Alina Habba said her high-profile client could've been reading
Alina Habba is not serving as former President Donald Trump's lead attorney for the April 2024 New York criminal trial, which accuses the ex-POTUS of falsifying business documents in relation to alleged hush money he sent to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. This is separate from the New York civil fraud case Trump was a part of months earlier, in which he was accused of financial fraud by inflating his assets in order to obtain better business deals.
Despite Habba not being in the courtroom on Monday, April 15, 2024, that didn't stop her from commenting on Trump's snooze (or lack thereof). She called the New York Times reporting "a remarkable story at best." Habba also suggested Trump's eyes could've appeared to be closed because he was reading.
"I don't know what he was doing. I wasn't there. There are no cameras. I wish there were, but he has been sitting there as he's forced to at the threat of going to jail if he's not sitting there, for what I assume would be a very mundane day. They are going through jury selection. There were a tremendous amount of emotions being heard yesterday. I wasn't there, so I can't comment on that. I find that to be a ridiculous thought, though," Habba said (via Newsweek).