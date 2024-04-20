Why Strange Life-Sized Statues Appeared Outside Rose Hanbury's Massive Estate
Of all the things one might expect to find on the lawns of British nobility, massive metal statues of fully naked men and women aren't readily on the list. Nevertheless, that's precisely what's speckling the lush green space surrounding Lord David Cholmondeley and Lady Rose Hanbury's Houghton Hall.
The Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley are also occasional Norfolk neighbors to William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate have previously lived full-time in Anmer Hall, a royal property on the Sandringham estate down the road from the Cholmondeley residence, though they typically use the manor as a holiday retreat.
The metallic statues are part of a 2024 art installation by artist Sir Antony Gormley and are on display from April 21 to October 31, 2024. The artist has also installed similar naked figures on Liverpool's Crosby Beach, which have been described by locals as "oversized sex toys" and "giant rabbit droppings" (via Daily Mail). Hanbury's initial reaction might've been more polite, but it was equally hesitant.
Rose Hanbury was reportedly nervous about the art installation
David Cholmondeley and Rose Hanbury's lavish Houghton Hall has been around since the early 18th century, first serving as the home of Britain's first prime minister, Sir Robert Walpole. The estate went through various owners in the years following before it made its way to the Cholmondeley family in the early 20th century when David's great-grandfather, the 5th Marquess of Cholmondeley, purchased the massive home for himself and his wife, Sybil Sassoon.
Considering the property's centuries-old history and the novelty of Sir Antony Gormley's art installation, it's not entirely surprising that Hanbury was not immediately on board for digging up the lawn and dropping naked figurines in the holes. According to an anonymous source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Hanbury had admitted to feeling "slightly apprehensive" about the outdoor exhibit.
Still, there are some silver — or, perhaps, rusty iron — linings to the unique art installation. Hanbury's family has had their fair share of controversies, and Hanbury has also been the subject of a scandalous affair rumor between her and Prince William. So, maybe these statues will serve as a much-needed distraction from the marchioness' personal affairs.
The naked sculpture addition is one of many art installations at Houghton Hall
Despite Rose Hanbury's initial apprehension surrounding Sir Antony Gormley's nude art display, she's certainly no stranger to having unique art installations dotting the grounds of Houghton Hall. Hanbury and her husband David Cholmondeley have hosted several international and local artists alike over the years, including British Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor's eye-catching Sky Mirror in 2020 and German artist Tony Cragg's bronze tornado-esque sculptures in 2021.
Each of Gormley's iron figurines weighs over 1,300 pounds and is buried at the same level. Because of Houghton Hall's lawn's rolling hills, some sculptures appear more buried than others. Gormley said the exhibit aims to shift the focus from the object toward the viewer and their surrounding environment.
"The quality of the light, the time of the year, the state of the weather, and the condition of your mind, body, and soul are all implicated in the field, as is all the evidence within it of human activity already accomplished as well as the plethora of life forms that surround the hall," the artist explained (via Daily Mail). Cholmondeley appeared more readily eager than his wife, expressing his excitement over the size of the art installation, which will allow visitors to explore more of his home's centuries-old grounds.