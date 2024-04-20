Why Strange Life-Sized Statues Appeared Outside Rose Hanbury's Massive Estate

Of all the things one might expect to find on the lawns of British nobility, massive metal statues of fully naked men and women aren't readily on the list. Nevertheless, that's precisely what's speckling the lush green space surrounding Lord David Cholmondeley and Lady Rose Hanbury's Houghton Hall.

The Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley are also occasional Norfolk neighbors to William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate have previously lived full-time in Anmer Hall, a royal property on the Sandringham estate down the road from the Cholmondeley residence, though they typically use the manor as a holiday retreat.

The metallic statues are part of a 2024 art installation by artist Sir Antony Gormley and are on display from April 21 to October 31, 2024. The artist has also installed similar naked figures on Liverpool's Crosby Beach, which have been described by locals as "oversized sex toys" and "giant rabbit droppings" (via Daily Mail). Hanbury's initial reaction might've been more polite, but it was equally hesitant.