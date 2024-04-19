The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's So Long, London
The fifth song on Taylor Swift's albums has a reputation for being the saddest of the release, and "So Long, London" arguably follows the tradition. The track sees her bidding farewell to the beloved city she called home through her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. In the first verse, Swift sings about how she singlehandedly carried the burden of the relationship because her beau was emotionally absent. It wasn't an easy feat for the Grammy winner as she detailed the subsequent exhaustion, "My spine split from carrying us up the hill. Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill."
At the end of the verse, Swift has admitted defeat and given up on trying to spark joy in her partner's life. The chorus details how the singer felt her beau pushed her to the edge because he believed she could withstand unlimited sadness, but she was at the end of her limits. Swift once again admits defeat in the second verse as she compares their relationship to a dying person who is beyond resuscitation.
As the verse draws to a close, she sings, "I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free." The line seems to be a reference to her TIME Person Of The Year interview, where she talked about how the aftermath of her Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feud caused her to retreat from the public eye with Alwyn. "Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I'll never get that time back," she regretfully admitted.
So Long, London draws parallels to You're Losing Me
In the third verse of "So Long, London," Taylor Swift admits that she didn't know if Joe Alwyn wanted to continue their relationship, singing, "everyday breath feels like the rarest air when you're not sure if he wants to be there." She also candidly shares that she believes he harbored some resentment for her. The verse continues with Swift sharing that she discussed this experience with her present-day squad, who rightly told her that true love shouldn't keep her on edge at all times. Despite all the red flags, though, she held on tighter than ever in the hope it would get better.
Perhaps the saddest line from the song comes in the bridge as Swift questions the validity Alwyn's love by singing, "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof." The line references "The Favorite" actor's lack of desire to marry her, which is also a topic she touched on in her 2023 release "You're Losing Me." In the "Midnights" vault track's bridge, Swift wrote, "I wouldn't marry me either, a pathological people pleaser, who only wanted you to see her."
Similarly, the lyric about resuscitation could be a callback to the 2023 release as Swift previously sang, "How long could we be a sad song? Till we were too far gone to bring back to life." "You're Losing Me's" production also featured a weakened heartbeat to allude to their dying love. In the aftermath of all the heartbreak of "So Long, London," Swift remains hopeful about the future as she wishes that she and her partner find a new romance.