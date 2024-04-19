The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's So Long, London

The fifth song on Taylor Swift's albums has a reputation for being the saddest of the release, and "So Long, London" arguably follows the tradition. The track sees her bidding farewell to the beloved city she called home through her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. In the first verse, Swift sings about how she singlehandedly carried the burden of the relationship because her beau was emotionally absent. It wasn't an easy feat for the Grammy winner as she detailed the subsequent exhaustion, "My spine split from carrying us up the hill. Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill."

At the end of the verse, Swift has admitted defeat and given up on trying to spark joy in her partner's life. The chorus details how the singer felt her beau pushed her to the edge because he believed she could withstand unlimited sadness, but she was at the end of her limits. Swift once again admits defeat in the second verse as she compares their relationship to a dying person who is beyond resuscitation.

As the verse draws to a close, she sings, "I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free." The line seems to be a reference to her TIME Person Of The Year interview, where she talked about how the aftermath of her Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feud caused her to retreat from the public eye with Alwyn. "Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I'll never get that time back," she regretfully admitted.