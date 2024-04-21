Sad Details About Former Bold And The Beautiful Star Kristolyn Lloyd's Eviction Battle

Kristolyn Lloyd played the memorable do-gooder Dayzee Leigh on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2010 to 2013. Her efforts to help homeless people were aided by Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) — famous for her rivalry with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) — who purchased a café and renamed it Dayzee's Coffee Shop, putting its namesake in charge. Eventually, she moved to Johannesburg with her husband Marcus Forrester (Texas Battle) — the son of Donna Logan — and continued to help the needy. Although Dayzee was not one of the many women whom Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) loved on the show, he helped her out immensely, and real life would eventually imitate art.

Lloyd herself ended up becoming a person in need when her living situation suddenly went sideways. After setting up a GoFundMe page, she shared it to Instagram on March 18, 2024, writing, "Hello Friends and Family, I am posting this because, full transparency: Ya girl isn't doing well. This week, I have been served eviction papers by my landlord."

She stated that those who know her and have visited her home would understand that it's been a haven for her in New York City. Swallowing her pride, she said she finally asked for assistance at the behest of her friends. "So, here it is: I need help," she wrote, explaining her predicament dated back to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I owe my landlord back pay, not only from the pandemic when my roommate left but also from the two work stoppages last year," she wrote.