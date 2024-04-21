Sad Details About Former Bold And The Beautiful Star Kristolyn Lloyd's Eviction Battle
Kristolyn Lloyd played the memorable do-gooder Dayzee Leigh on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2010 to 2013. Her efforts to help homeless people were aided by Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) — famous for her rivalry with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) — who purchased a café and renamed it Dayzee's Coffee Shop, putting its namesake in charge. Eventually, she moved to Johannesburg with her husband Marcus Forrester (Texas Battle) — the son of Donna Logan — and continued to help the needy. Although Dayzee was not one of the many women whom Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) loved on the show, he helped her out immensely, and real life would eventually imitate art.
Lloyd herself ended up becoming a person in need when her living situation suddenly went sideways. After setting up a GoFundMe page, she shared it to Instagram on March 18, 2024, writing, "Hello Friends and Family, I am posting this because, full transparency: Ya girl isn't doing well. This week, I have been served eviction papers by my landlord."
She stated that those who know her and have visited her home would understand that it's been a haven for her in New York City. Swallowing her pride, she said she finally asked for assistance at the behest of her friends. "So, here it is: I need help," she wrote, explaining her predicament dated back to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I owe my landlord back pay, not only from the pandemic when my roommate left but also from the two work stoppages last year," she wrote.
Her campaign was a huge success
Former "Bold and the Beautiful" star Kristolyn Lloyd's plea for help that appeared simultaneously on her Instagram and GoFundMe pages continued as she explained her awareness that many citizens were struggling financially and felt her asking was a lot. She was grateful for her work in acting, and quoted a fellow performer: "As Da'Vine Joy Randolph said after receiving her Oscar, 'theatre actors deserve better pay.'" That being said, she noted, "Although I am currently working (and thrilled about it), my Off-Broadway job alone still doesn't cover all the bills, let alone previous debt."
At the time of her posting, she had 10 days to settle things with her landlord or face eviction. On Instagram, one fan offered a suggestion, writing, "Have you hit up the Entertainment Community Fund yet?" referring to the organization that helps struggling entertainers and performers survive financially. Lloyd responded with the sad news that "they are amazing but unfortunately they don't help you out two years in a row. They have new policies in place now."
Fans assured her that she didn't need to be embarrassed and promised to spread the word about her campaign, which worked. Her goal was $15,000, but as of this writing, she reached over $43,000 with people continuing to donate to the beloved soap star. She lovingly responded on the campaign page, "Your generosity has allowed my roommate, my three kitties, and me to remain in my apartment."
Lloyd didn't know how loved she was
"The Bold and the Beautiful" alum Kristolyn Lloyd gratefully explained on her GoFundMe page that people didn't need to donate any further. She mentally prepared herself for what was to come next, as she remarked, "I don't think I've ever been more ready to write 500+ thank you notes. You've been a blessing and a miracle to me, I look forward to showing up for the next soul in our community in need."
On March 18, she posted a thank you video on Instagram. "You've blessed me and changed my life with this gift," she said. In the video, she fought back tears explaining how the fundraiser's success changed her life. "You've all made it possible for me to, like, stay in the city and keep doing this and even the show that I'm doing to not have to like, move or stress while I'm trying to tech a show, and like, do the thing that I love."
Thankful for the help, she lamented delaying fundraising out of fear of what people would think about her. Not realizing how much the fans loved her, she said, "Depression will do that. It'll make you think you're alone." Fans responded with their deep love, and even storyteller Rodrick Covington responded, "Bathe in the love!!! Even in your experience, you've been a blessing to so many others. Now receive receive receive."