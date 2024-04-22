Meg Bennett, Young And The Restless Star & General Hospital Writer, Dead At 75

"General Hospital" alum Meg Bennett has died at the age of 75. "Helen Margaret Bennett, known throughout her professional career on stage and screen as "Meg," lost her battle with cancer on April 11th, 2024," the actor's family announced in her obituary. "Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing, and engaging with her far-flung family and friends."

In the wake of the tragic news, many of Bennett's fans and colleagues have trooped to social media with tributes. Eric Braeden, who played Bennett's on-screen husband in "The Young and the Restless" described the late actor as "a bright and gentle lady!" who taught him a lot about the soap opera industry. "She was a pleasure to be around and have conversations with; always very informed! I remember her infectious smile and gentleness! She was a beautiful woman! May you rest in peace, dear MEG!" he added in the statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a separate tweet, an X user described the "General Hospital" star as "beautiful and comparable" while sending their condolences to her husband Rubert Guza and the rest of her family. As fans, friends, and loved ones mourn this loss, here's a look back at her impressive years-long career.