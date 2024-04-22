Meg Bennett, Young And The Restless Star & General Hospital Writer, Dead At 75
"General Hospital" alum Meg Bennett has died at the age of 75. "Helen Margaret Bennett, known throughout her professional career on stage and screen as "Meg," lost her battle with cancer on April 11th, 2024," the actor's family announced in her obituary. "Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing, and engaging with her far-flung family and friends."
In the wake of the tragic news, many of Bennett's fans and colleagues have trooped to social media with tributes. Eric Braeden, who played Bennett's on-screen husband in "The Young and the Restless" described the late actor as "a bright and gentle lady!" who taught him a lot about the soap opera industry. "She was a pleasure to be around and have conversations with; always very informed! I remember her infectious smile and gentleness! She was a beautiful woman! May you rest in peace, dear MEG!" he added in the statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In a separate tweet, an X user described the "General Hospital" star as "beautiful and comparable" while sending their condolences to her husband Rubert Guza and the rest of her family. As fans, friends, and loved ones mourn this loss, here's a look back at her impressive years-long career.
Meg Bennett has a successful acting and writing career
Born in 1948, Meg Bennett kicked off her showbiz career in modeling, with appearances in publications like Life Magazine and campaign works for companies including Cadillac. From modeling, Bennett transitioned to Broadway, landing a role on "Grease" and the off-Broadway musical "Godspell." It was however not until 1974 when she was cast as Liza on "Search for Tomorrow" that her soap opera career took off.
In 1980, Bennett got her big break after landing the role of Julia Newman, Victor Newman's first wife in the long-running CBS Show "The Young and The Restless." During her six years on the show, Bennett also assumed a screenwriting role behind the scenes, writing a few episodes of the television show. "I'd been acting on the show for almost two years when this happened, so I knew the characters," Bennett said in a 1985 Daily TV interview.
As a screenwriter, Bennett's career soared, with credits on major shows like "General Hospital" and "Santa Barbara." In 1995, she won a Daytime Emmy for her work on "General Hospital." In addition to the Emmys, Bennett also has five Writers Guild of America Awards to her name, per her IMDb page. And while she might have loved acting, writing gave Bennett a different kind of power — one she loved. "I'll admit, acting makes me a little crazy sometimes: You wait to audition. You wait for the part. When you're writing, you're in control. I can initiate things on my own when I'm writing," she said in the 1985 interview.