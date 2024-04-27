6 Best And 6 Worst Looks Celebs Ever Wore To The Chelsea Flower Show

One of the worst moments in Chelsea Flower Show fashion history came, surprisingly, when Zara Tindall rocked up to the 2015 Flower Show in an ensemble that could only be described as totally out of place. The former Olympian and daughter to Princess Anne opted for dark wash jeans, black boots, and a long-sleeve biker jacket with three separate zig-zag zipper embellishments.

Altogether, it was a fit that was toned way down for an occasion that is generally understood to be a celebration of color returning to our city streets and back gardens. Where was the pomp and the peonies? While she might not hold any royal titles like her cousins Prince William or Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall's certainly made a name for herself in the fashion world. Frankly, it was surprising to see her whiff this hard.

The former equestrian has a reputation for color, often showing up to horse racing events like the Royal Ascot and The Cheltenham Festival wearing bright pops of tangerine and bubblegum pink, which makes this gothic turn all the more unsatisfying. Her super casual jeans and motorcycle-inspired jacket looked like it was something you would throw on to pop to the shops, not to have your photograph taken at a prestigious garden show. While there might have been some intention to darken up her color palette here, Tindall and her team chose the wrong event to try out a new aesthetic.