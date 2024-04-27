6 Best And 6 Worst Looks Celebs Ever Wore To The Chelsea Flower Show
The Chelsea Flower Show is one of the most colorful and exciting spring goings-on in London. Taking place on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the event is a prestigious global garden show, hosted by the United Kingdom's chief gardening charity, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). From Japan to America, avant-garde designers come together to put on the show of a lifetime. In a feature for The Guardian, RHS ambassador Jamie Butterworth went so far as to dub it "the World Cup of gardening."
Since Queen Elizabeth II became a patron in 1952, the Chelsea Flower Show has been attended by members of the royal family. Today, it has also become a magnet for some of the U.K.'s hottest celebs and fashion powerhouses. With this intersection of flower and fashion, the show has transformed into one large runway, fostering its own unique, petal-laden aesthetic. As the 2024 rendition of the show swiftly approaches, let's take a look back at some of the best and worst looks celebs have worn to this international event.
Best: Joan Collins serves classic glamour
Peonies, cosmos, cherry blossoms, and ... Dame Joan Collins? This screen legend certainly brought the pretty and the pink to the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show. Anyone familiar with Collins' screen reputation would not be surprised to see the actor dripping in garden glamour. Known for her stint on the American soap opera "Dynasty," where she played the cunning man-eater Alexis Carrington, Collins knows a thing or two about turning on the feminine charm.
While Collins' mostly black garden gown might seem simple at first glance, it included layers, texture, and cascading colors to bring the ensemble together, making it a masterclass in dressing for the Chelsea Flower Show. The breezy dress featured an artfully scalloped hem and spindly pink calla lilies. The standout piece, though, is the pale pink blazer she paired with the dress.
Dame Collins accessorized with white gloves, nude stilettos, sunglasses, and a floppy sun hat. What makes this look so perfect for the Chelsea Garden Show is the actor's ability to stay on theme without appearing as if she's wearing a costume. The lily pattern on her gown is just the right amount of flora, while her silk blazer adds some old-school elegance.
Worst: Maureen Lipman in funky prints
While photographers at the Chelsea Flower Show can expect to snap a few wild looks — from bold prints to, of course, funky fascinators — this garish look from British actor Maureen Lipman really takes the cake. The stage star might be best known for her comedy and musical chops, there were more grimaces than grins when she showed up to the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show wearing this eyesore of a set.
Far from the traditional softly painted petals or wisps of green stems, Lipman's shirt and trousers combo offered an odd, geometric design that sort of, kind of looked like flowers ... if you squint and tilt your head. While the soft cotton material of the set looked mighty breathable and was no doubt comfortable for touring the Chelsea Flower Show, it did scream "pajamas," which is not quite the aesthetic you want to bring to one of Britain's most prestigious and time-honored spring events.
What really lands this outfit on our worst list, though, is the color palette. While bright green can be worn in an elegant and fitting way to the Flower Show, Lipman's choice to pair Kelly green with Barney purple only resulted in an outlandish ensemble.
Best: Kate Middleton's emerald moment
In spring 2016, the then-Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal watchers when she appeared at that year's Chelsea Flower Show wearing a long-sleeved, tea-length dress in a bright green hue. Although Princess Catherine had been on the royal scene for several years at that point, having married Prince William back in 2011, they didn't attend the Chelsea Flower Show together until 2016.
The British fashion favorite was joined by several of her in-laws, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, and Prince Harry. However, it was Catherine who captured the majority of the photographers' attention. And who can blame them? Her vintage-inspired look is one of the most iconic Chelsea Flower Show looks of all time. While most attendees usually opt for an on-theme floral patterned dress or set, Catherine thought out of the box with this vine green dress with a matching thick waist belt and summer-ready nude pumps.
Perhaps part of the reason Catherine finally attended the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show is that that year's show saw the debut of a delicate pink and green chrysanthemum dubbed the "Princess Charlotte," named after Catherine and William's daughter who had just been born on May 2, 2015. With this in mind, Catherine's green dress might have an even sweeter backstory than just matching the event's garden theme.
Worst: Gaby Roslin's blue jumpsuit
British TV presenter Gaby Roslin was all smiles when she posed for photographs at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show. Known nationwide for her bubbly personality and presenting skills on shows like BBC Radio 2's "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show" and BBC One's "Morning Live," fans weren't surprised to see Roslin striking dynamic poses and rocking a bright jumpsuit.
Roslin paired the waist-tied, wide-legged suit with a long sleeve white shirt. Ironically, the large, statement collar that brings the ensemble together is called a "Chelsea" collar — the perfect choice for attending the Chelsea Flower Show. This collar was most popular in the 1960s and 1970s, which is perhaps why Roslin and her stylists opted for a bell-bottom silhouette.
While every detail of the outfit was clearly well thought out, the Crayola blue shade and the sharp Chelsea collar made this outfit seem more like a Peter Rabbit cosplay than an elegant ensemble. If Roslin had opted for a more demure color and added in some patterns — perhaps with some dark blue hibiscus or hydrangea petal details? — she might have looked more at home at the show.
Best: Helena Bonham Carter gives Wonderland vibes
Oddball fashionista and renowned actor Helena Bonham Carter is no stranger to a gothic fashion moment. Before she was known for her scene-stealing role as "the spare" Princess Margaret on Netflix's "The Crown," the ex-partner of director Tim Burton had carved out a career playing spooky roles in hits like "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and "Corpse Bride," just to name a few.
It shocked no one, then, to see Bonham Carter show up to the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show rocking a wilted rose aesthetic. With plumes and plumes of charcoal tulle, the actor looked the portrait of a gothic princess. Her maxi gown included multiple elements, like silver zippers on the bodice and an open collar reminiscent of a leather biker jacket. However, she brought the flora, too, with embroidered rose and vine designs twisting along the dress.
While this combination of feminine and masculine elements could have led to a fashion disaster for a different celeb, Bonham Carter can pull off quirky like no other. Not only did the star pop on a pair of studded blacked-out glasses and a pair of chunky red Mary Janes, but she also carried a dark crimson bag in the shape of a potted plant. Overall, this playful look gave perfect Queen of Hearts vibes, reminding us of the actor's fantastical turn in the 2010 adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland."
Worst: Judi Dench is all beige
What do you think you would wear to the Chelsea Flower Show if given the chance? When posed this question, most people would immediately rush to their Pinterest to find the frilliest, flora-inspired look they could find. However, Dame Judi Dench is not most people. When she appeared at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, the iconic stage and screen actor was dressed not in an iris blue or carnation pink gown, but, rather, in an all-beige look.
Dench's ensemble featured beige trousers, a matching beige cardigan, and an embroidered throw-over shawl in — you guessed it — beige. Had Dench been lounging out on the deck of a seaside Cornwall villa, this look would've been it. However, the dress code for the Chelsea Flower Show calls for something a bit more extravagant than the muted tones associated with the coastal grandmother trend.
And hey, after the countless stiletto blisters, too-tight shapewear, and dress pins that Dench has surely endured after her decades in the business, she definitely deserves to keep it as cushy as she likes. But we can't help but be disappointed in the color palette she chose for an event designed to celebrate the return of spring blooms and bright colors. If even just her shawl was a more memorable springtime hue, this look might have escaped our critique.
Best: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer nail spring fashion
You would be hard-pressed to name a more legendary style figure than the late Princess Diana. From her wedding gown with its signature 1980s sleeves to her denim and baseball hat combos of the 1990s, Diana's sartorial legacy is one that still lives on today. Just look at the return of flats or western boots — both of which the Princess of Wales was known to rock during her lifetime.
Thankfully for us, Diana's fashionable twin nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, are continuing the tradition of serving graceful and timeless looks. They've had a lot of wins, but the ensembles the sisters wore to the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show are arguably some of their best.
Lady Amelia went with a peach tea-colored dress with flowing ruffles and wisteria details. She offset this pastel color pallet with a bright red clutch bag and strappy scarlet heels of a similar hue. Lady Eliza, on the other hand, went for some Barbie-inspired fashion with a long-sleeved pink and polka dot turtleneck dress with a cinched waist. She paired the dress with classic white stilettos. It's clear this lady was still keeping it regal, though. Together, the two were the portrait of understated yet glamorous Flower Show looks.
Worst: Joanna Lumley's fedora and tie
While actor Joanna Lumley was glowing at the 2023 Flower Show, her low-hanging tie and fedora were shocking reminders of early 2000s fashion trends. Rather than opting for a classic floral print or a spring-ready pastel shade, Lumley wore a black trouser and top combo with a long earth-tone and turquoise overcoat. A pop of cheetah print at her cuffs and collar muddles the aesthetic even more. While we can't blame her for wanting to wear comfortable shoes, her sneakers weren't doing much to help this look.
The loose necktie harks back to Avril Lavigne's early aughts aesthetic, and the hat reminds us of when "it" girls like Christina Aguilera and Kim Kardashian were rocking fedoras everywhere. Sure 2000s fashion can be fun to revisit, but this brought the nostalgia for all the wrong reasons. Needless to say, Lumley's Flower Show is a bit of flop.
Best: Vick Hope's playful co-ord moment
The best looks ever worn to the Chelsea Flower Show are those that either nail the traditional floral look or those that push the boundaries of what we commonly associate with spring fashion. Vick Hope's checked set worn to the 2023 Flower Show firmly sits in the latter category, with the radio presenter opting for less of a flower girl moment and more of an out-of-the-box cottagecore aesthetic.
A rose petal was nowhere to be seen on this frisky blazer and ruffled shorts set. Instead, the British DJ was harkening back to the garden picnics of our childhoods — or, at least, our TikTok feeds — by donning the classic picnic blanket pattern, gingham, in a pale pink and black pattern. However, no matter how stripped back the inspiration for Hope's look was, this upcoming fashionista had no delusions about being back home on the farm.
She and her stylists knew very well what kind of event she was attending, and her accessories provided just the right amount of glam to earn her a spot on our best-dressed list. Hope paired her puff-sleeved blazer with a simple black bralette, dangly gold hoop earrings, and a pair of chunky black combat boots. Altogether, the radio star managed to bring something new to the Chelsea Flower Show runway while also staying on theme and respecting the prestige of the garden show with her playful, posh fit.
Worst: Sophie Tea's fluffy cuffs
Remember Sophie Tea? You might recall the Manchester-born artist from your Instagram feed back in 2017. Tea and her friend Jenna Meek, the mind behind global body jewelry company Gypsy Shrine, decided show up to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that year wearing nothing but iridescent glitter and chunky jewels on their chests. And thus, the "glitter boobs" trend was born. After her Coachella photos went viral, Sophie Tea has since managed to maneuver her internet fame into real-life clout, thus scoring an opportunity to participate in one of the displays for the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show.
Despite her journey to the Flower Show being something of a Cinderella story, the gown Tea wore to the occasion was not fit for a fairytale. It seems the artist is still stuck in her bohemian era, with her bright orange dress giving more fringe vests and tie-dye than the Kate Middleton-approved floral aesthetic you might commonly expect to see at the Chelsea Flower Show.
It was an eclectic piece, with bedazzled gold rhinestones dotted around the dress and fur-lined cuffs in a matching tangerine shade. With the keyhole neckline and a gold waist belt, this groovy piece definitely looked like it would have been more at home in a festival atmosphere than in the gardens of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The dress was undoubtedly a fashion faux pas with its disco-inspired shag cuffs and unmistakable traffic cone vibe.
Best: Jasmine Hemsley's garden ready look
Forget the flower and leaf patterns, how about a veggie print? Renowned chef Jasmine Hemsley immediately won a spot on our best-dressed list when she rocked this whimsical Dolce & Gabbana snap pea dress to the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show.
Hemsley, in this look by the Italian fashion house, reminds us of Sophia Loren — with the combination of timeless glamour, a figure-flattering silhouette, and Sicilian sensuality. Hemsley might not be dripping salt water or sporting a pair of cat-eye shades, but this cotton-blend dress is certainly serving Italian summer. She even paired the gown with an oversized straw bag as if she were just popping down to the market to collect some fresh vegetables.
Not only is this look a perfect dose of garden-inspired elegance, but Hemsley's lowkey styling really brings the effect to life. Along with her straw bag, the chef accessorized with a pair of strappy sage green heels, a simple silver chain necklace, and a matching bracelet and ring. While some celebrities make the mistake of showing up to the Chelsea Flower Show as if they were attending a night-time red carpet event, Hemsley looked fresh-faced and ready to shear some stems in this look that was a celebration of all things green.
Worst: Zara Tindall goes full biker chick
One of the worst moments in Chelsea Flower Show fashion history came, surprisingly, when Zara Tindall rocked up to the 2015 Flower Show in an ensemble that could only be described as totally out of place. The former Olympian and daughter to Princess Anne opted for dark wash jeans, black boots, and a long-sleeve biker jacket with three separate zig-zag zipper embellishments.
Altogether, it was a fit that was toned way down for an occasion that is generally understood to be a celebration of color returning to our city streets and back gardens. Where was the pomp and the peonies? While she might not hold any royal titles like her cousins Prince William or Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall's certainly made a name for herself in the fashion world. Frankly, it was surprising to see her whiff this hard.
The former equestrian has a reputation for color, often showing up to horse racing events like the Royal Ascot and The Cheltenham Festival wearing bright pops of tangerine and bubblegum pink, which makes this gothic turn all the more unsatisfying. Her super casual jeans and motorcycle-inspired jacket looked like it was something you would throw on to pop to the shops, not to have your photograph taken at a prestigious garden show. While there might have been some intention to darken up her color palette here, Tindall and her team chose the wrong event to try out a new aesthetic.