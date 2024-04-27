Katie Holmes: The Real Reason You Don't Hear From Her Anymore

With hit productions including "Dawson's Creek," "First Daughter," and "Batman Begins" under her belt by the time she was in her mid-20s, Katie Holmes' future in Hollywood was looking brighter than ever in the 2000s. But while many expected her to be one of the foremost actors of her generation, the past two decades of Holmes' life have led her down a different path, and she's undergone a total transformation. Considering the early expectations for her career, there has been much confusion and speculation about what exactly happened to the actor, and while the public may feel disappointed on her behalf, Holmes seems to be content with the way her career and life have unfolded.

She told InStyle in 2020, "I have been in this business for quite some time ... You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your own terms. I feel like I'm finally figuring that out. I'm getting the projects I want made and just relaxing a little. I've been around for a long time, and I'm still here!" If Holmes' statement about her ongoing Hollywood career is news to you, there's a lot to catch up on in her world post-Rachel Dawes.