Melania Trump And Kimberly Guilfoyle Are More Alike Than We Ever Predicted

Former President Donald Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., share more than just a name — they also have a surprisingly similar taste in women. The ex-POTUS' wife, Melania Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who Trump Jr. got engaged to on New Year's Eve 2020, share more than just physical attributes of long, brown hair and high cheekbones. They're also incredibly close in age and come from similar personal and professional backgrounds.

Guilfoyle, born on March 9, 1969, is just under one year older than her fiancé's stepmother, who was born on April 26, 1970. The former Fox News correspondent has been married twice before Trump Jr., which will make him her third husband. Melania is Trump Sr.'s third wife. Both women are mothers to one son. Guilfoyle had her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, with her second husband, Eric Villency. Melania had her only son, Barron Trump, with the former president.

Professionally speaking, both women have donned the title of first lady. Melania was the most recent when she served as the first lady of the United States from 2016 to 2020. Guilfoyle became the first lady of San Francisco 13 years earlier in 2003, when her then-husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom, was elected mayor. (Guilfoyle and Newsom, who married in 2001, had divorced by the time he was re-elected for a second term in 2007.) The similarities between Guilfoyle and Melania don't stop there, either.