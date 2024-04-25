Courtroom Artist's Claim Trump Perked Up At Karen McDougal's Name Is Sure To Sting For Melania
Though Donald Trump is showing no sign of stress in court as his hush money case continues, the courtroom sketch artist working the trial tells a very different story. Elizabeth Williams, one of several artists capturing the action in pastels and charcoal, spoke to CNN about a telling change she recently saw in the former president's demeanor. As prosecution witness David Pecker began to speak about his role as former CEO of American Media Inc., Trump seemed nonchalant, even bored. "[H]e was doing that closing-the-eyes thing," Williams said. (She actually used binoculars to get a closer look at his face on the video screen.)
Then the questioning turned to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who claims to have had an extended affair with Trump. Pecker testified about conversations he and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had about paying McDougal for the rights to her story so it could be hidden from the public. As soon as McDougal's name came up, "the eyes were open," Williams said, chuckling. "The arms start folding. You know, when he folds his arms ... it means something is not right with Donald Trump. And he is now laser-focused on David Pecker." The artist, who has sketched Trump since 1986, added that he similarly folded his arms during the explosive E. Jean Carroll defamation case.
This reaction can't be good news for Melania Trump, who has been conspicuously absent from all the drama. Still, she's doing her best to balance being supportive and preserving her privacy.
Melania seems to be putting her well-being first
Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's hush money trial has reignited murmurs about the state of their marriage. Her former aide Stephanie Grisham has claimed Melania was deeply embarrassed by her husband's reported affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. "She didn't take it lightly at all," Grisham told CNN in an interview before the trial. She probably wouldn't be too happy with Trump's defensive folded-arm reaction in court, either. "The McDougal testimony — that really seemed to get to him," courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams told CNN. Grisham also predicted Melania has had a hand in her husband's decision to testify: "I would imagine that she will push him to go on the stand and defend himself."
Melania has put her emotions aside long enough to show support for her husband's political ambitions. She appeared at a swanky fundraiser that netted more than $50 million for the Trump campaign, and shortly afterward hosted an event at Mar-a-Lago for the Log Cabin Republicans, the country's largest conservative LGBTQ+ organization. But she also seems to recognize her own needs take priority. In an Instagram post promoting her new Mother's Day necklace, Melania tellingly wrote: "As mothers, we are inclined to honor our mothers on Mother's Day, but we must also be mindful of ourselves. Our families and children enjoy greater stability when commemorating motherhood while concurrently prioritizing self-care."
Courtroom artists might wish they could sketch Donald Trump's reaction to that statement.