Courtroom Artist's Claim Trump Perked Up At Karen McDougal's Name Is Sure To Sting For Melania

Though Donald Trump is showing no sign of stress in court as his hush money case continues, the courtroom sketch artist working the trial tells a very different story. Elizabeth Williams, one of several artists capturing the action in pastels and charcoal, spoke to CNN about a telling change she recently saw in the former president's demeanor. As prosecution witness David Pecker began to speak about his role as former CEO of American Media Inc., Trump seemed nonchalant, even bored. "[H]e was doing that closing-the-eyes thing," Williams said. (She actually used binoculars to get a closer look at his face on the video screen.)

Then the questioning turned to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who claims to have had an extended affair with Trump. Pecker testified about conversations he and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had about paying McDougal for the rights to her story so it could be hidden from the public. As soon as McDougal's name came up, "the eyes were open," Williams said, chuckling. "The arms start folding. You know, when he folds his arms ... it means something is not right with Donald Trump. And he is now laser-focused on David Pecker." The artist, who has sketched Trump since 1986, added that he similarly folded his arms during the explosive E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

This reaction can't be good news for Melania Trump, who has been conspicuously absent from all the drama. Still, she's doing her best to balance being supportive and preserving her privacy.