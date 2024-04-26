Ex-Aide Suggests Melania Trump Isn't As Troubled By Donald's Trial As Everyone Thinks
Former President Donald Trump is back in the courtroom in April 2024 for his so-called "hush money" case, one of four criminal charges that he's currently facing. It's been widely speculated by Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary for the Trump White House and the former chief of staff for the first lady specifically, that the hush money case is rocking Donald and Melania Trump's marriage. However, in a new CNN interview, Grisham expressed her opinion that even despite its effect on their relationship, Melania doesn't necessarily find the trial unfair or unjust.
At the beginning of their chat, journalist Erin Burnett quoted The New York Times article in which the former first lady reportedly called the trial "a disgrace," according to an anonymous insider. Grisham acknowledged that Melania is probably keeping a close eye on what's going on with the case and that if new, clear evidence was unveiled, she would be watching. However, her former aide denied that Melania is upset about the trial, asserting, "If that were the case, she would at least put that out on X [formerly Twitter]. She would say something. Melania Trump absolutely does what she wants to do, and if she felt this was a disgrace, she would say something."
Grisham doesn't think Melania's new jewelry line is raising money for her husband
If anyone has a clear opinion on Melania Trump's current stance on her husband's legal issues, it's Stephanie Grisham, who has previously divulged what Melania is like in private. And, although the former White House staffer disagreed with one of the Times' sources regarding Melania's feelings on the ongoing trial, Grisham was quoted in writer Katie Rogers' book "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden." After the hush money scandal was unveiled in 2018 and Melania left in a hurry for Mar-a-Lago, Grisham revealed, "I think she was p***ed at [Donald] Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off."
Elsewhere in the CNN interview, the first lady's ex-aide also discussed the Mother's Day necklaces that Melania started selling on her website around the same time that Donald's latest trial began. Grisham reckons the idea that the necklaces are being sold to raise money for his legal troubles is comical and admitted that she would've advised Melania not to sell the jewelry at this time if they were still working together. The former first lady's new business venture coming at an interesting time isn't all that surprising, however, due to Melania's tendency to respond to her husband's alleged affairs by barely saying anything at all. Maybe no reaction is a message in itself?