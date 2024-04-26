Ex-Aide Suggests Melania Trump Isn't As Troubled By Donald's Trial As Everyone Thinks

Former President Donald Trump is back in the courtroom in April 2024 for his so-called "hush money" case, one of four criminal charges that he's currently facing. It's been widely speculated by Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary for the Trump White House and the former chief of staff for the first lady specifically, that the hush money case is rocking Donald and Melania Trump's marriage. However, in a new CNN interview, Grisham expressed her opinion that even despite its effect on their relationship, Melania doesn't necessarily find the trial unfair or unjust.

At the beginning of their chat, journalist Erin Burnett quoted The New York Times article in which the former first lady reportedly called the trial "a disgrace," according to an anonymous insider. Grisham acknowledged that Melania is probably keeping a close eye on what's going on with the case and that if new, clear evidence was unveiled, she would be watching. However, her former aide denied that Melania is upset about the trial, asserting, "If that were the case, she would at least put that out on X [formerly Twitter]. She would say something. Melania Trump absolutely does what she wants to do, and if she felt this was a disgrace, she would say something."