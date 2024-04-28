Where Are Christie Brinkley's 4 Ex-Husbands Now?

Just before Christie Brinkley turned 70 in February 2024 — looking like she regularly drinks from the fountain of youth no less — the iconic supermodel opened up about all the adventures she was still planning on having, including trips to India and Bali, and learning Italian, as she detailed in an interview with People. Brinkley, who has brandished her blonde locks and winning smile on the covers of hundreds of magazines, also has an active love life.

Single and casually dating, including enjoying a year-long relationship with John Mellencamp, Brinkley confirmed to People she was up for finding love, but if she didn't, that was okay, too. "I am pretty comfortable with my life the way it is, so, que será, será!" the supermodel reasoned. Her life includes owning a successful wine label, Bellissima, as well as an apparel brand called Twrhll.

The entrepreneur has also had plenty of experience with romance, marrying for the first time when she was just 19. Overall, Brinkley has had four different husbands with four different careers: an artist, a musician, a real estate developer, and an architect. Here's what Jean-François Allaux, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman, and Peter Cook, Brinkley's four ex-husbands, have been up to since she divorced them.