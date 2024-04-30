Gwen Stefani Has One Major Regret From Her Life Before Blake Shelton

Before Blake Shelton came into Gwen Stefani's life, she seemed happy in her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. The "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker's paths crossed with Rossdale when she was the opening act for his band, Bush, in 1995. He popped the question in 2002, and the couple tied the knot a few months later. Rossdale and Stefani welcomed three kids in their nearly 13-year-long marriage before abruptly splitting up in August 2015.

A source went on to tell E! News that Rossdale and Stefani divorced because he had cheated on her with one of their kids' former nannies. They also claimed that the former "The Voice" coach had learned of her husband's infidelity by reading inappropriate text messages between him and his mistress. According to the insider, the former employee had come clean about the affair when Stefani questioned her about it. However, Rossdale vehemently denied infidelity and wrote off their exchanges as harmless flirting.

Neither Rossdale nor Stefani addressed the allegations publicly. Although, when "The Sweet Escape" singer appeared on "The Tommy Show" in 2020, she admitted that she regretted not getting out of their marriage sooner. The Grammy winner also explained how their divorce had changed her perspective on her past music, "I feel like I go back and listen to a lot of that stuff, and I'm, like, I get sick," she continued. "You look at the songs and go, 'That was a red flag.'" (via People). Ultimately, that wasn't Stefani's only major regret about her life before Shelton.