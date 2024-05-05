The Drama Between Kate Middleton's Brother And His Nosy Neighbor, Explained

When David Alderton first complained about the noise and pollution coming from James Middleton's farm, the county council found insufficient evidence to warrant further investigation, as The Independent reported. "It is sad that someone who chooses to live in the countryside in a farming community cannot accept that from time to time there will be noise and smells from tractors and animals, especially if they live next to a farm," Middleton argued in response.

Alderton, however, informed the Daily Mail that Middleton had "three barns full of old farmyard machinery" near his property. The disgruntled neighbor then went on about how the farmer didn't use any of the "ancient, noisy, dirty, smelly" machines, yet he also claimed that he was "subjected to the unwelcome toxic and noxious ingress of fumes" from said equipment. While the complaints might have been manageable, the feud between Middleton and his intrusive neighbor escalated when Alderton began trespassing on Middleton's $2 million mansion.

A source close to the family told The Independent that in July 2023, while the Middletons were away on vacation, Alderton came to the property and confronted their house-sitter, demanding that they quiet down the family's guineafowl, which had been startled by the Middletons' dogs moments earlier. When the sitter wasn't able to calm the creature down in time, he reportedly raged, "Shut those f***ing birds up, you noisy c***." Furthermore, the motorcycle dealer once threw a fit because the Middletons' rooster had strayed onto his property.