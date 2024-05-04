Jennifer Aniston Envies Kate Middleton Because Of This One Thing

Jennifer Aniston may be envious of Kate Middleton's signature hairdo, but the royal's tresses haven't surpassed the popularity of the Rachel. At least, that's what royal hairstylist Richard Ward believes. "I really don't remember another time in my whole career where people have come in and asked for a haircut as many times as they have asked for a Rachel," he told the Daily Mail in 2013. "Not even people wanting their haircut like Kate Middleton and she has the most beautiful hair."

While Middleton popularized the Chelsea Blow Dry in the early 2010s, Jennifer Aniston's signature style was launched into fame in the '90s. The California native first sported the cut in Season 1 Episode 20 of "Friends," with the look being named after her character Rachel Green. Stylist Chris McMillan and celebrity colorist Michael Canalé are responsible for designing the look, with McMillan telling The Telegraph, "It was a really fun cut and different to anything else around at the time" (per Hello! Magazine).

The Rachel has maintained fame decades after it debuted, but Aniston has since revealed that the cut was one of her most regretted looks. "That was kind of cringe-y for me," she told Glamour. "Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn't do it on my own. I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer."