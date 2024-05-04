Jennifer Aniston Envies Kate Middleton Because Of This One Thing
From the gorgeous places that the duchess has called home to her most luxurious outfits, there's plenty to be jealous of when it comes to Kate Middleton. The Reading native became royalty when she married Prince William in 2011, but Kate lived lavishly with her family's fortune even before that. Even so, in 2013, beloved actor Jennifer Aniston revealed that she most envies Middleton's hair.
"She's got a hard job, being scrutinized like that," Aniston told Marie Claire. "When I have a bad hair day, my hair just goes in a clip." While Aniston is associated with her own signature hairstyle, a '90s bob named "The Rachel" after her "Friends" character, we don't blame the star for being jealous of Kate's glossy hairdo. While the princess has undergone a gorgeous hair transformation over the years, she is most known for popularizing a voluminous, but elegantly poised blow-out known as a "Chelsea Blow Dry."
While the name was coined by the UK press, it was trademarked by royal stylist Richard Ward who has been issuing the look for years before Kate became his client. Nonetheless, it's a signature royal look that we envy just as much as Jennifer Aniston.
Kate's hairdresser doesn't believe she's surpassed the Rachel
Jennifer Aniston may be envious of Kate Middleton's signature hairdo, but the royal's tresses haven't surpassed the popularity of the Rachel. At least, that's what royal hairstylist Richard Ward believes. "I really don't remember another time in my whole career where people have come in and asked for a haircut as many times as they have asked for a Rachel," he told the Daily Mail in 2013. "Not even people wanting their haircut like Kate Middleton and she has the most beautiful hair."
While Middleton popularized the Chelsea Blow Dry in the early 2010s, Jennifer Aniston's signature style was launched into fame in the '90s. The California native first sported the cut in Season 1 Episode 20 of "Friends," with the look being named after her character Rachel Green. Stylist Chris McMillan and celebrity colorist Michael Canalé are responsible for designing the look, with McMillan telling The Telegraph, "It was a really fun cut and different to anything else around at the time" (per Hello! Magazine).
The Rachel has maintained fame decades after it debuted, but Aniston has since revealed that the cut was one of her most regretted looks. "That was kind of cringe-y for me," she told Glamour. "Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn't do it on my own. I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer."
Hairstylists have weighed in on how they achieve Kate's look
Jennifer Aniston felt that the Rachel cut required a bit too much styling and maintenance, but it seems that Kate Middleton's signature look may be just as demanding. Richard Ward, the mind behind the 'do, provided some tips on how to achieve Middleton's glossy tresses. While he revealed that you can probably go 12 weeks between trims with the royal cut, it takes quite a bit of effort to achieve such a voluminous, healthy appearance.
"The attraction of Kate's style is how healthy her hair looks," told the Daily Mail. "It's also beautifully blow-dried and to recreate this at home would take lots of time. Many people whose hair takes a long time to dry would find a keratin treatment good because it can halve the time it takes to dry and increases the hair's shine and smoothness."
Ward really emphasizes the importance of the blow-dry, explaining that many people make the mistake of forgoing this step. "Dry it from 75 per cent wet – the wetter, the better – and make sure you use a nozzle," he explained to the Daily Mail. If you're in the same camp as Jennifer Aniston, then you've likely been eyeing Kate Middleton's beautiful hairstyle for a while. It'll definitely take some work, but you can always try to achieve this royal look at home.