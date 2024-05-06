All Of The Soap Operas Jon Lindstrom & Estranged Wife Cady McClain Have Been On

Soap opera stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom first met on the set of "As the World Turns," and the two got married in 2014. After a decade of marriage, they decided to split up in 2024. Aside from the soap where their romance started, McClain has appeared in three additional daytime dramas: "All My Children," "The Young and the Restless," and "Days of Our Lives." Lindstrom has worked his way through five other sudsers: "Rituals," "Santa Barbara," "General Hospital," "Port Charles," and "Days of Our Lives."

Lindstrom shared the announcement of their split in a now-deleted Instagram post on April 27 (via Soap Opera News). Lindstrom referenced the fact that some of their previous posts had indicated their relationship was on shaky ground and added: "After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage. We remain friends and wish each other every happiness." He went on to ask for privacy during their transition.

A few days earlier, McClain posted a rather ominously prescient quote on Instagram from novelist Paulo Coelho that stated: "Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about un-becoming everything that isn't really you, so you can be who you were meant to be in the first place." While this is a likely reference to the end of the marriage, it could just as easily refer to their long careers in soap operas, which have played a pivotal role in their lives.