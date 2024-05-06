Stylist's Cryptic Update On Prince William & Kate Middleton Is So Troubling

In March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared with the world that she'd been diagnosed with cancer. In the announcement posted on Instagram, she said, "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

That is a challenging enough situation for any family, but the "hell" that Amaia Arrieta thinks the royal family is going through could also have to do with the media speculation that they've faced in the midst of it. Kate's cancer diagnosis reveal came after weeks of wild theories about her condition after she disappeared from the public eye after a January announcement that she would be undergoing abdominal surgery. People came up with wide-ranging theories, from it being a sign of trouble in William and Kate's marriage to Kate having secretly gotten a facelift.

Then there was the Mother's Day picture drama, which Arrieta may have felt as particularly personal, considering that Princess Charlotte was wearing a plaid skirt by Amaia in the photo. News agencies pulled the picture after it was found to have been photoshopped, and Charlotte's skirt was one of the parts of the image that had been altered. Kate later admitted to editing the picture she'd shared on Mother's Day in the UK of her with her three kids.