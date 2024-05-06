Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest Vampy Look Sticks Out Like A Sore Thumb
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, posted a picture from a Hearts for Moms charity event on Instagram, and her look is, well, a bit dark for a daytime Palm Beach event. Guilfoyle's black and silver dress was both short and low-cut with mesh sections at the waist. She paired it with a full-on glam makeup look with her brown hair down and curled. While some people in the comments on Instagram raved about how beautiful she looked, some pointed out how the outfit made Guilfoyle stand out — not in a good way (comments have now been limited on the post). One person wrote: "The woman on the left is dressed appropriately ... Not Kim. Is she out for a hustle or what?? Not rep of conservative values at all!!"
Footage from the event was posted to Instagram by the fundraiser's co-host, Chase Backer, and attendees are certainly dressed up. But they seem to be in bright colors and florals in contrast to Guilfoyle's dark ensemble; that seemed like it may have been better suited to an evening event — add it to the list of Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's post seems to follow her editing trend
The photos that Kimberly Guilfoyle shared of herself at the Hearts for Moms event seemed to have followed another trend of Guilfoyle's. They look like they have been heavily edited, with her face seeming particularly smooth. She looks a bit less airbrushed in another photo on Instagram from the event; though if it is unedited, we'll see how long it stays online. When an unedited picture of Guilfoyle was shared on Instagram from an animal rescue event in April 2024, it stood out from the photos that you usually find of Guilfoyle online, and that picture has now been taken down.
This follows another recent event where Guilfoyle's look had even Trump fans turning on her. The revealing outfit she wore to the March 2024 fundraiser was similar to her Hearts for Moms look — a black dress that showed off Guilfoyle's cleavage and legs. But she was a bit more covered up with her Hearts for Moms look since it had long sleeves.
Whatever you think of Guilfoyle's style, the cause was certainly a good one. Hearts for Moms helps support single moms by providing them with resources for things like continuing education, childcare, and housing, so perhaps Guilfoyle can bring more attention to the charity, one way or another.