Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest Vampy Look Sticks Out Like A Sore Thumb

The photos that Kimberly Guilfoyle shared of herself at the Hearts for Moms event seemed to have followed another trend of Guilfoyle's. They look like they have been heavily edited, with her face seeming particularly smooth. She looks a bit less airbrushed in another photo on Instagram from the event; though if it is unedited, we'll see how long it stays online. When an unedited picture of Guilfoyle was shared on Instagram from an animal rescue event in April 2024, it stood out from the photos that you usually find of Guilfoyle online, and that picture has now been taken down.

This follows another recent event where Guilfoyle's look had even Trump fans turning on her. The revealing outfit she wore to the March 2024 fundraiser was similar to her Hearts for Moms look — a black dress that showed off Guilfoyle's cleavage and legs. But she was a bit more covered up with her Hearts for Moms look since it had long sleeves.

Whatever you think of Guilfoyle's style, the cause was certainly a good one. Hearts for Moms helps support single moms by providing them with resources for things like continuing education, childcare, and housing, so perhaps Guilfoyle can bring more attention to the charity, one way or another.