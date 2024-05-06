Ivanka Trump's Risqué Red Carpet Outfit Might Be Her Most Controversial Look Yet

Ivanka Trump has unveiled some trendy fashion looks over the years, like her Miami Open outfit that nailed one of the season's hottest color trends in March. However, some critics aren't too happy with aspects of Trump's fashion sense that favor the more risqué taste of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée. The weekend of the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race in May sparked a conversation about just that.

On Thursday, May 2, Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted walking into the Carbone Beach Club in Miami, Florida. The club was hosting a multi-day event in conjunction with the Grand Prix, and Ivanka wore a navy minidress while walking hand-in-hand with Kushner. A couple of days later on Saturday, May 4, she wore a red minidress with halter-style straps and a somewhat low-cut bodice to the party. Trump seemed happy with the red carpet look, sharing a picture of it on Instagram.

Trump's confidence shines through in the photo, which she posted unaccompanied by a caption. Many people were thoroughly unimpressed with what they saw, though, sharing negative thoughts about the outfit. Some seemed to think it may be one of her most inappropriate outfits yet.