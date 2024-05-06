Ivanka Trump's Risqué Red Carpet Outfit Might Be Her Most Controversial Look Yet
Ivanka Trump has unveiled some trendy fashion looks over the years, like her Miami Open outfit that nailed one of the season's hottest color trends in March. However, some critics aren't too happy with aspects of Trump's fashion sense that favor the more risqué taste of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée. The weekend of the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race in May sparked a conversation about just that.
On Thursday, May 2, Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted walking into the Carbone Beach Club in Miami, Florida. The club was hosting a multi-day event in conjunction with the Grand Prix, and Ivanka wore a navy minidress while walking hand-in-hand with Kushner. A couple of days later on Saturday, May 4, she wore a red minidress with halter-style straps and a somewhat low-cut bodice to the party. Trump seemed happy with the red carpet look, sharing a picture of it on Instagram.
Trump's confidence shines through in the photo, which she posted unaccompanied by a caption. Many people were thoroughly unimpressed with what they saw, though, sharing negative thoughts about the outfit. Some seemed to think it may be one of her most inappropriate outfits yet.
People were harsh in their criticisms
In the comments of a Daily Mail article about Ivanka Trump's red dress, a few people felt it wasn't appropriate due to her age, with one critic writing: "She is not a teenage anymore but a 42-years old mother of 3 kids; a slightly longer dress would be much more appropriate for her! She is trying too hard to look sexy!"
Another person brought up one of Trump's friends and snarked, "Is she working the same corner as Kim Kardashian?" One harshly said: "She looks like a giraffe. That dress isn't flattering at all."
Despite the look being controversial for many Daily Mail readers, it was a hit amongst Trump's Instagram followers. Her post of the outfit included many comments raving, saying "Gorgeous" or posting heart emojis. However, one commenter didn't pull their punches on their opinions: "Adorable how desperate for attention she is! They fit in nowhere that truly matters, pariahs, since their participation in the corrupt administration of her putrid father. And grifting billions in their traditional family way!" This isn't the first time one of Trump's Instagram posts was met with a negative reaction; her appreciation post for her husband Jared Kushner totally backfired in January.