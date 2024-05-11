Tori Spelling Quotes That Left Everyone Cringing
There might be plenty that you don't know about Tori Spelling, but fans of the Hollywood star understand that she's a pretty open book when it comes to her personal life. While we often admire her vulnerability, it sometimes leads to some cringe-worthy confessions. "I have no filter, and I am like that at home," Spelling told Lenny in 2018. "I have to watch myself. In our house, we talk about everything, really no holds barred."
Since Spelling became famous for her role in the '90s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," the Los Angeles native has shared pieces of her story through publications like "sTORI Telling" and "Spelling It Like It Is." She's also been the focus of several reality shows, including "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood" and "Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever." Most recently, Tori has opened up about the tragic details of her life following her split from Dean McDermott on her podcast "misSPELLING." Overall, Tori Spelling's blunt honesty has led to some cringeworthy quotes from the former "BH, 90210" star, too many of which relate to her restroom routines.
Tori Spelling confessed to weird drunk peeing habits
Tori Spelling has a knack for confessing TMI details about her bathroom habits, which led to an awkward revelation about her drunk alter ego back in 2016. On an episode of "Kocktails with Khloe," the "Scary Movie 2" actor was asked by Khloe Kardashian about the "strangest place" she's ever urinated. Spelling admitted that she has a drunk persona known as "Teri," whom she compares to Khloe's "KhloMoney."
"When Terri comes to visit she is cray-cray and one of her things is she likes to pee and she pees anywhere," the actor said. "She'll piss under a table –- everyone raise your legs. She will pee in a potted plant." Before this, Spelling wrote about her alter ego in a 2012 blog post, detailing how she let loose at a friend's adult-only wedding. Not only did she dance to "Gangnam Style," but she also ruined a floral arrangement and kissed a fellow mom.
"Jess' wedding weekend was incredible, sans the puke sesh," she wrote. "And it was SO good to see my old friend Teri come out to play. I have a feeling we won't be seeing her again for quite some time." Drunk persona or not, the revelation that Spelling can get careless with her pee is one of the reality star's more awkward bouts of honesty.
The actor was disappointed in her inheritance
Tori Spelling lived a life of luxury under the success of her film producer father Aaron Spelling. Despite this, the actor has been plagued with money troubles, attributing part of her issue to an affinity for shopping. "Bad shopping habits die hard," she wrote in her book "sTORI Telling." "In all honesty, I grew up a certain way. I never had to worry about money" (via Good Morning America).
Since she came from a wealthy family, which helped her get her start in show business, many people were rubbed the wrong way by comments she made about the inheritance she received from her father. After the senior Spelling died in 2006, he left the majority of his fortune, estimated at around half a billion, to his wife and Tori's mother, Candy Spelling. Both Tori and her brother each received an inheritance of around $800,000 after taxes. Admittedly, this is a small amount compared to the enormity of Aaron's net worth, but it's more than many people will see in their entire life.
In her book, Tori opened up about being disappointed by the amount, but unsurprised. "We had lunch and he said, 'You're gonna be OK. I made sure. You're getting just under a million,'" she recounted. "I think part of me, in the back of my head, maybe hoped it would be different? But I hated myself for hoping it would be different, because I didn't want to take advantage, I didn't want to be that girl who needed, or wanted, my dad's money."
She admitted to peeing in one of her son's diapers
While Tori Spelling admitted that her drunk alter ego has some unhinged peeing tendencies, this isn't the only bathroom-related story that the "BH, 90210" star has shared. On an episode of her podcast, "Mis-Unconventional," she revealed she became desperate for a place to relieve herself during bad traffic. Her handbag, a fake YSL purse she calls her "Tori Poppins bag," contained a surprisingly helpful item.
"I was stuck on the 101, which is like our craziest freeway here, and I was like 'I'm not gonna make it home,'" Spelling said. "So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I'm like 'please God something,' and I went through it and I'm like 'Aha!' a diaper!" Spelling, who shares five children with her ex-husband Dean McDermott, explained that her youngest son, Beau, was still in diapers at the time.
"I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau's diaper," she added. "It really comes in handy, you guys." Having an emergency is definitely more understandable than going on a drunk peeing spree, but we still find the anecdote a little strange in the context of Spelling's many bathroom-related confessions.
Tori Spelling made an uncomfortable flex about her nether regions
Tori Spelling made a cringe-worthy statement about her genitals on her podcast, which ranks as one of the strangest quotes from the Hollywood figure. In the episode "Mis-Step," the California native talked about delivering her five children via C-section. "So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, 'cause it's intact," she said. "And I didn't do five C-sections on purpose."
Spelling went on to explain the toll that C-sections can take on the body, explaining that her first delivery was an emergency procedure. Regardless, comparing her nether regions to those of a pubescent teen is, to say the least, uncomfortable. As one Reddit user wrote, "Question why society tells women that it's a good thing to have the genitalia of a pubescent child who's presumably never given birth or had Intercourse instead of trying to turn it into some sort of weird flex!"
She revealed that she never uses the bathroom alone
Hollywood star Tori Spelling revealed on her podcast that she has some co-dependent toilet tendencies. When talking about her separation from Dean McDermott in the episode "'Miss' Spelling (Part 2)," the "Mystery Girls" star revealed that she isn't comfortable being alone, something that extends to her bathroom habits. "People say, 'You should be happy with yourself alone,'" Spelling said. "I haven't been alone –- like honestly, I still don't poop alone."
The bestselling author went on to explain that McDermott used to be the one to keep her company when she used the restroom, but that her habit hasn't died with their divorce. "Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I'm pooping," she said about her youngest child, who was born in 2017. "I think I function better with people." While we can understand feeling lonely, forcing your family into the bathroom with you is a bit too far.