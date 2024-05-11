Tori Spelling Quotes That Left Everyone Cringing

Tori Spelling lived a life of luxury under the success of her film producer father Aaron Spelling. Despite this, the actor has been plagued with money troubles, attributing part of her issue to an affinity for shopping. "Bad shopping habits die hard," she wrote in her book "sTORI Telling." "In all honesty, I grew up a certain way. I never had to worry about money" (via Good Morning America).

Since she came from a wealthy family, which helped her get her start in show business, many people were rubbed the wrong way by comments she made about the inheritance she received from her father. After the senior Spelling died in 2006, he left the majority of his fortune, estimated at around half a billion, to his wife and Tori's mother, Candy Spelling. Both Tori and her brother each received an inheritance of around $800,000 after taxes. Admittedly, this is a small amount compared to the enormity of Aaron's net worth, but it's more than many people will see in their entire life.

In her book, Tori opened up about being disappointed by the amount, but unsurprised. "We had lunch and he said, 'You're gonna be OK. I made sure. You're getting just under a million,'" she recounted. "I think part of me, in the back of my head, maybe hoped it would be different? But I hated myself for hoping it would be different, because I didn't want to take advantage, I didn't want to be that girl who needed, or wanted, my dad's money."