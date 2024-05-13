Who Is Dominic West's Wife, Catherine FitzGerald?

In recent years, Dominic West won praise for his portrayal of King Charles III in the final seasons of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown." However, it's illustrative of his talent that West's breakout role came not in his native U.K., but in an American TV show. So authentic was his portrayal of beaten-down Baltimore police detective Jimmy McNulty in HBO's "The Wire," in fact, that most viewers who watched the show had no idea West was a Brit until hearing his actual accent in interviews. The same held true for his subsequent HBO series, "The Affair," in which he once again played an American — this time, novelist Noah Solloway, whose extramarital fling blows up his life while also sending him down a dark path.

West's fans may be familiar with his body of screen work, yet may not know much about his private life. When he's not on the clock, he spends time with his children wife of many years, Catherine FitzGerald.

Born in Limerick in 1971, West's better half is a renowned figure in her own field. What's more, her story is every bit as fascinating — and perhaps even more so — than that of her husband. Grab your garden trowel, because it's time to dig into the life of Dominic West's wife, Catherine FitzGerald.