A Look At Suri Cruise's Stunning Height Through The Years

While the nepo baby conversation has been raging on across social media, there's one child of nepotism who, instead of striking out into film and TV, has been keeping a rather low profile. Suri Cruise's name has been emblazoned across tabloid headlines ever since she entered this world on April 18, 2006. However, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has only been seen in fleeting glimpses through images captured by the long lenses of paparazzi and eager fans' sneaky phone cameras.

Whether this now-grown daughter of Hollywood royalty will eventually make a bid for her own career in entertainment remains to be seen, but the shots we've seen over the years make clear that she has the kind of physique usually seen on catwalks or in basketball arenas. That's right — it seems Suri has had plenty of growth spurts and now stands at an impressive height.

While her exact measurements are unknown, it seems the teenager has now exceeded the height of her father, who is widely known to be on the shorter side. With Tom's height making headlines every time he's caught standing next to a taller actress (and even one tabloid speculating that he wears secret heels inside of his shoes), it's something of a pop culture scandal to see his estranged daughter climbing in inches. Let's take a trip down memory lane and see how Suri's statuesque status came to be.