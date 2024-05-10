Lawyer Tells Us What Alina Habba's Fox News Appearance Means For Donald Trump's Gag Order

Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, will find it tough to shake off accusations of incompetence, especially with legal experts revealing she may have violated her star client's gag order. The former president is currently on trial for allegedly improperly recording a hush money payment as a legal expense to conceal the settlement's true nature. However, Trump's latest problems have less to do with his own actions than Habba's. Before the trial even commenced, the controversial politician began publicly calling out family members of the judge and the district attorney. Consequently, Judge Juan M. Merchan issued a gag order that restricts Trump from publicly speaking about court staff, their family members, and any witnesses who testify in the case.

The judge also clarified that the order prevents the MAGA leader from "making or directing others to make public statements" about those protected by it. This is why there's quite a buzz surrounding the fact that Habba very publicly disparaged witness Stormy Daniels' character in a Fox News segment on May 7, 2024. "When you have inconsistencies with any witness, it speaks volumes. When you pick people that are not credible, it speaks volumes," she said (via YouTube) while commenting on Daniels' trial testimony against Trump. And, in an exclusive chat with The List, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explained that these statements have likely violated Trump's gag order by directly going against what the judge laid out.