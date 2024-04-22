Why Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Decided To Go To Law School

Attorney Alina Habba might be most closely associated with her high-profile client, former President Donald Trump, but the Assyrian-American lawyer had been practicing law for years before the ex-POTUS first hired her. In a 2022 interview with Bloomberg, Habba said she was first inspired by a guest speaker at her all-girls school in New Jersey.

Per Habba, a "beautiful, young, [and] vibrant entertainment litigator" visited Habba's class at Kent Place School to discuss her career. "She was doing such interesting work," the attorney recalled. "I just said, 'Oh, my god, I want to be like her.'" Habba started that journey by studying political science as an undergrad at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

However, her path diverged slightly following graduation. Instead of jumping immediately into law school, Habba opted to try on the fashion industry for size. After working for Marc Jacobs in accessory production and marketing, Habba realized she wanted to afford the accessories she was working so hard to create. Thus, the aspiring luxury item collector enrolled in law school.