Inside Trump Lawyer Alina Habba & Husband Gregg's Major Money Issues
Whether you're a fan or critic of Alina Habba, you've definitely noticed how passionately she defends Donald Trump. She's steadfastly accused anyone who goes against her client of various crimes, ranging from witch-hunting to attempted murder. Now, Habba might need some defense of her own. In Touch Weekly reveals that the attorney and her husband, Gregg Reuben, owe over $1.5 million thanks to liens and warrants. Liens are a type of debt that allows creditors to retrieve what they are owed, even through the debtor's private assets.
Habba owes about $2,193 in liens to the Department of Labor in Maine, while her husband owes more than $1.5 million. He reportedly has over $800,000 in tax warrants in New York, and the liens on his businesses allegedly surpass $770,000. These financial entanglements could disrupt their business operations and affect any future real estate transactions. According to In Touch Weekly, who reportedly reached out for a comment, the couple has not spoken about their financial situation.
Alina Habba began working for Trump one year after marrying Gregg Reuben
The previous years have been quite eventful for Alina Habba. In 2019, she divorced her husband of eight years, Matthew Eyet, and first made the acquaintance of Donald Trump. The following year, she married her current husband, Gregg Reuben, a hotshot in the parking industry. Then, in 2021, one of Donald Trump's top lawyers quit, and the former president decided to give Habba a shot. Her first course of action was to drag The New York Times and Donald's niece, Mary Trump, to court. However, the suit was dismissed for not meeting constitutional requirements.
This loss was only the first of many to come. She lost two cases, one appeal, and stole the spotlight at E. Jean Carroll's trial for all the wrong reasons. She also lost to Letitia James twice. On the flip side, Habba's major achievements as Trump's lawyer include winning a lawsuit against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Unsurprisingly, Habba has been accused of incompetence, with some suggesting that Donald Trump only hired her for her looks.
Alina Habba was also hit with sanction fees in January 2023
Alina Habba's Trump-related losses also include a series of sanction fees. In 2022, Habba filed a lawsuit alleging that Hillary Clinton and other key individuals undercut Trump's election chances by claiming that Russians were involved in his campaign. At this point, Habba's "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" led Judge John Middlebrooks to fine her, her legal team, and Donald Trump.
Not only did the court fine them $50,000, they also had to pay $938,000 to reimburse the defendants in legal fees. The judge further stated, "No reasonable lawyer would have filed" the case. Alina Habba also had issues with the judge during E. Jean Carroll's case. She unduly interrupted witnesses, failed to follow protocol, and attempted to use documents that were not submitted as evidence.
However, what Habba lacks in legal acumen, she compensates for with her very Trump-like mannerisms. She has directly attacked Letitia James for taking her shoes off in court, called her "beautiful" in a sarcastic manner, and accused her of trying to fatally harm Donald. Habba might not be the lawyer to save Trump, but we imagine they are very good friends. At least we did, until an explosive claim suggested that Donald Trump's relationship with attorney Alina Habba is not so rosy.