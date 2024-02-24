Inside Trump Lawyer Alina Habba & Husband Gregg's Major Money Issues

Whether you're a fan or critic of Alina Habba, you've definitely noticed how passionately she defends Donald Trump. She's steadfastly accused anyone who goes against her client of various crimes, ranging from witch-hunting to attempted murder. Now, Habba might need some defense of her own. In Touch Weekly reveals that the attorney and her husband, Gregg Reuben, owe over $1.5 million thanks to liens and warrants. Liens are a type of debt that allows creditors to retrieve what they are owed, even through the debtor's private assets.

Habba owes about $2,193 in liens to the Department of Labor in Maine, while her husband owes more than $1.5 million. He reportedly has over $800,000 in tax warrants in New York, and the liens on his businesses allegedly surpass $770,000. These financial entanglements could disrupt their business operations and affect any future real estate transactions. According to In Touch Weekly, who reportedly reached out for a comment, the couple has not spoken about their financial situation.