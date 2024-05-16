There's Much More To Michelle Trachtenberg Than Meets The Eye

Michelle Trachtenberg had already figured out her life's calling when she was just a toddler. "I saw a friend of mine in a commercial," the actor recalled to the Orange County Register in 1996. "and walked over to my mom and said, 'Mommy, I want to be on TV.'" Shortly after launching her acting career, Trachtenberg started booking TV commercials and minor television roles. Her breakout moment came in 1996 when the then-10-year-old starred in the classic Nickelodeon film "Harriet the Spy."

After her big-screen debut, Trachtenberg stayed firmly planted in the spotlight. Her star continued to rise throughout the aughts and 2010s as she appeared in some of the era's most popular films and TV series. In 2005, the superstar spoke to RadioFree about what fuels her career. "I feel that in order to truly be an actor, you have to differentiate yourself and your roles, and you have to constantly challenge yourself. I'm not interested in just doing glitzy movie after glitzy movie and being on the cover of Us Weekly every day," she explained.

You may recognize Trachtenberg from her roles in megahits like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "17 Again," and "Gossip Girl." You might even be familiar with Trachtenberg's transformation from child star to Hollywood hotshot, but we assure you: there's much more to her than meets the eye. Beyond the characters she's portrayed in television and film, she harbors a fascinating life story, some hidden talents, and a few juicy secrets.