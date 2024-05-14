Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Is A Total Taylor Swift Fan

With his bad-boy persona and stunningly good looks, Tyler Hynes is one Hallmark leading man who really makes us sweat. His appreciation for the feel-good Hallmark network and his dedication to his fans show that he also has a soft side. And the revelation that he's a fan of superstar Taylor Swift is just another reason to love the Hallmark hunk.

Hynes' Swiftie status was revealed by his co-star Rhiannon Fish, who he credits for the great chemistry they shared on "Picture of Her." While they were filming the romance flick, the "It Was Always You" star was allegedly streaming Taylor Swift's recently released "Midnights" album. "He would sing Taylor Swift every day, all day," Fish told Just Jared in 2023, adding that he was constantly singing the lyrics to "Anti-Hero."

While we love the idea of Hynes as a mega Swift fan, his response to Fish's revelation seem to suggest that he might be more of a casual listener. "I think Rhiannon is just toying with me in the press," Hynes told Fangirlish. "I saw that as well and I thought, 'Well done.' She knows what she's doing."