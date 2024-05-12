Tragic Details About Rita Moreno's Life

Rita Moreno's mom was just 17 when she had her. She later left Moreno's father and relocated to New York. Moreno's little brother, Francisco, was left behind, with the star growing estranged from both her brother and father. She wouldn't see her father again until she was 17, when he sought an emotional reconciliation following one of Moreno's performances. However, a hurt Moreno rejected her absent father and never saw him again.

Initially, Francisco was supposed to eventually join Moreno in New York. As Moreno told Vulture, her mom initially couldn't afford to care for two kids. Though she tried to connect with her long-lost brother in the years that followed, she never saw him again. "I tried to find him, and couldn't ever make contact," she told SFGate. "I heard he died."

As she settled into her new life in New York, Moreno also began to resent her mom, who relied on her daughter to be the sole breadwinner in the family. She was also physically abused by her mom. As she detailed to Elle, "She would take a strap and smack me on the legs when she was unhappy about something that I had done or said. Or she would rap me on the head with her knuckles, which was such a loss of dignity." However, in time, she learned that her mother had also endured considerable trauma and abuse, having been sexually assaulted by her brothers as a young girl. "With my mother, it was always about her, and how things affected her," she told SFGate. "My anger toward her came out much later, followed by forgiveness."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.