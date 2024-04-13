Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Reported Strange Nicknames For Each Other

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle currently have one over their haters. Despite the naysayers — thanks to Don's (alleged) history as a cheat — the couple seems to be going strong. When they soft-launched their relationship in May 2018, many feared that she was another Aubrey O'Day in the making. Don was still married to his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and Guilfoyle's enthusiasm certainly rang familiar.

By August, Page Six reported that "spies" had heard the couple's nicknames for one another. Guilfoyle reportedly called Don Jr. "Junior Mints," while he called her "pooh bear." In October, while at a college rally, Guilfoyle proudly called him "Junior Mints" and shared a ship name she'd coined herself: "Hashtag Donberly."

Expectedly, the internet had a couple of theories about the meaning of their pet names. PageSix suggests that "Junior Mints" could be "a reference to his bank account," while Yahoo theorizes that "pooh bear" references Elle Woods' douchebag boyfriend in "Legally Blonde." Far-fetched? Maybe.