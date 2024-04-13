Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Reported Strange Nicknames For Each Other
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle currently have one over their haters. Despite the naysayers — thanks to Don's (alleged) history as a cheat — the couple seems to be going strong. When they soft-launched their relationship in May 2018, many feared that she was another Aubrey O'Day in the making. Don was still married to his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and Guilfoyle's enthusiasm certainly rang familiar.
By August, Page Six reported that "spies" had heard the couple's nicknames for one another. Guilfoyle reportedly called Don Jr. "Junior Mints," while he called her "pooh bear." In October, while at a college rally, Guilfoyle proudly called him "Junior Mints" and shared a ship name she'd coined herself: "Hashtag Donberly."
Expectedly, the internet had a couple of theories about the meaning of their pet names. PageSix suggests that "Junior Mints" could be "a reference to his bank account," while Yahoo theorizes that "pooh bear" references Elle Woods' douchebag boyfriend in "Legally Blonde." Far-fetched? Maybe.
Don Jr. and Guilfoyle started their relationship amidst a hidden scandal
Two months after Donberly went public, Kimberly Guilfoyle was involved in a work-related scandal. Before 2018, she'd been a prominent voice at Fox News and had even signed a multi-year contract the previous year. The details of the events were carefully guarded from the press, but Guilfoyle left Fox rather abruptly, remaining tight-lipped. But in 2020, The NewYorker revealed that Guilfoyle had mandatorily resigned after her assistant lodged a complaint of sexual harassment.
The assistant alleged that Guilfoyle would speak explicitly about sex, walk around naked when she was asked to work at Guilfoyle's home, and show pornographic content in the office. The assistant also claimed that Guilfoyle asked her to massage her thigh and insisted they slept in the same room during business trips. Sources also told the publication that Guilfoyle was accused of showing pornographic content at work.
Despite (or thanks to?) these allegations, Don Jr.'s beau fit right in with the Trump family and even secured a job at a pro-Trump political committee right after leaving Fox. Guilfoyle has shamelessly sucked up to Donald Trump, passionately defending his opinions, campaigning for him, and praising his "magic" touch. In one Instagram post, she called the former president "a man who loves his country" and was willing to" sacrifice" himself for "it."
Guilfoyle claims they have a traditional relationship
In 2022, the Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine interviewed Kimberly Guilfoyle after her move to Palm Beach. Chatting with Adam Kluger, she discussed her relationship and engagement to Donald Trump Jr. He'd apparently popped the question on the last day of 2020, but the couple didn't share the news for another year. Guilfoyle told the magazine they had "a true yin and yang" balance with "the same inner passion and fighting spirit."
Despite her entertainment and political careers, she described herself as an independent tradwife: "I go out of my way to make sure he has everything he needs – making coffee in the morning, cooking our favorite meals, doing our family's laundry, and caring for our home ... Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent." If Guilfoyle and Don Jr. make it to the altar, it'll be her third marriage and his second. Not the best odds, but "Donberly" seems pretty determined.