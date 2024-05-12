Who Is Rob Marciano? 9 Facts About The Former GMA Meteorologist

When meteorologist Rob Marciano joined ABC's "Good Morning America" in 2014, the fanfare was instantaneous. Marciano quickly became a staple on the program, faithfully dishing out weather predictions and providing live coverage of major storms. Thanks to his talent and likeability, Marciano evolved into one of the biggest celebrities in broadcasting. But that all changed in April of 2024 when the charismatic weatherman was let go from ABC.

Journalist Dylan Byer first reported the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Rob Marciano, the ABC News & Good Morning America meteorologist, has been fired from the network, per sources familiar." Byer added that the newsman was sacked after several ABC colleagues complained about his behavior at work.

As of this writing, Marciano and ABC have remained tight-lipped about the details of his dismissal. However, a handful of details have emerged since Marciano was fired from "GMA", and the information seems to corroborate Byers' statement. While we wait for Marciano to break his silence on the matter, we can only speculate about what the future may hold for the spurned weatherman. At this point, one thing is for sure: Marciano's dramatic downfall has sparked copious interest in the media personality. That said, here's an introduction to Rob Marciano, the man generating a storm of headlines right now.