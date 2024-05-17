The Transformation Of Delfina Blaquier, The Wife Of Prince Harry's Best Friend

Delfina Blaquier has always been an equestrian at heart. Growing up in Buenos Aires, she watched her father play polo and fell in love with horses. While she didn't follow in his footsteps, she was an athlete in her own right. She excelled in high jump and even represented Argentina in a couple of competitions. By the time she turned 18, however, she set her sights on other things. She obtained a degree in landscape design, but by the time she left university, Blaquier pursued other avenues, including modeling work and photography.

Blaquier is a jack of all trades, and she's added plenty of achievements to her CV since. Not only did she work at Ralph Lauren, but she also co-founded the fashion line Àcheval Pampa, which consists of practical, feminine pieces described by The Newsette as "equestrian-chic." Before she became an entrepreneur, Blaquier also made appearances in prestigious magazines like Vanity Fair and Vogue.

These days, Blaquier is better known for her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She and her husband Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras are among the remaining few who are still in Prince Harry's inner circle, so naturally, the world is more interested in them than ever before — especially since Blaquier and Meghan seem to get on like a house on fire. If you're curious about the multi-talented former model, read on to discover just how exciting her life has been up until this point.