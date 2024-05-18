Tragic Details About Kate Middleton's Parents

At first glance, it might seem that Princess Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are living in a modern-day fairy tale. The couple started out their married life as two typical middle-class Brits who never could have imagined their eldest daughter would one day become the next Queen of England.

Originally a flight attendant and a flight dispatcher, Carole and Michael did not always earn a lot of money. However, when they launched their company, Party Pieces, their lives changed forever. For decades, Party Pieces generated a strong flood of revenue for the Middleton family. These days, Carole and Michael drive a Range Rover, flounce designer clothes, and even attend big-name events like Wimbledon and the Royal Ascot.

Of course, nobody's life is perfect — and that applies to the Middletons, as well. Over the years, the couple has struggled enormously with family tragedies that range from phone hacking to poor representation in the media. Carole and Michael Middleton were even victims of a smear campaign. Beneath the veneer of their picture-perfect life, the Middletons have endured one tragedy after another.