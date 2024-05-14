Why Emma From Netflix's Mother Of The Bride Looks So Familiar

Netflix's "Mother of the Bride" features a number of recognizable actors in key roles. There's Brooke Shields, who plays the titular mother of the bride and Benjamin Bratt, star of "Miss Congeniality," as the father of the groom. Fans of "One Tree Hill" will appreciate seeing Chad Michael Murray again, and then there's the bride herself, Emma, who is played by Miranda Cosgrove. If you're struggling to place why Cosgrove looks so familiar, would it be helpful to know she actually does cuss a little? "All of TikTok is like, making fun of me!" she told Entertainment Tonight when a clip of her revealing her favorite swear word went viral in 2022. Alternately, is it possible you recognize Cosgrove from her 2010 mega-banger "Kissin U" which peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100? Okay, it's probably not that, but it should be!

It's more likely that you know Cosgrove from her starring role on Nickelodeon's "iCarly," but that's not the only achievement on the young star's extensive acting resume. "In some ways, I haven't really completely broken out of playing [Carly]. A lot of people think that that's exactly what I'm like," Cosgrove told Bustle ahead of the premiere of "Mother of the Bride." This new role sees Cosgrove stretching her acting abilities to star in her first rom-com, but it's a natural evolution that's come from years of putting in the work. Read on to see why Emma from Netflix's "Mother of the Bride" looks so familiar.