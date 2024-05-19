Does Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Have Contact With Britney? Here's What We Know

Britney Spears was once incredibly close to Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge. Their special bond began on Maddie's first day in this world, in 2008, as Britney carved time out of her busy schedule to fly to Mississippi and meet her in person. The gesture was made even sweeter by the fact that the two sisters weren't close throughout Jamie Lynn's pregnancy. In the "Toxic" hitmaker's bombshell memoir, "The Woman In Me," Britney revealed that she only learned she was expecting in the press because her loved ones kept the pop star in the dark.

Meanwhile, in Jamie Lynn's own memoir "Things I Should I Have Said," she asserted, "To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers." The former child star later shared her perspective on the situation at the time, acknowledging, "[My team] went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, 'It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby.' I needed her more than ever, and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time," (via Us Weekly).

Britney more than made up for the lost time by solidifying her bond with her niece through the years. In 2015, paps caught the "Perfume" songstress carrying her niece while her son walked closely behind (via YouTube). In 2018, Jamie Lynn shared a sweet photo on Instagram showcasing how her entire family, including Britney and her kids, showed up to celebrate Maddie's birthday. Another video from the happy day sees the family singing "Happy Birthday" to the 10-year-old.