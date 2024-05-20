How Melania Trump One-Upped Donald During Past Visits With The Royal Family

Whenever former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump embarked on an international visit together, they did so as a united front — one team representing the United States. Still, even the most in-sync teams tend to have one member who's a bit more skilled than the other, and such was the case for the Trumps' approach to royal protocol.

Indeed, when it came to following the strict rules and etiquette associated with the British royal family, Melania proved to be a bit more adept than her husband. And in a 2019 interview with CNN, former White House official Stephanie Grisham explained that this was no accident. "Mrs. Trump spends a significant amount of time preparing for every trip," Grisham said.

"This includes protocol briefings, event memos, logistics, speech preparation when applicable, and research and selection for the gift exchange." While the ex-POTUS undoubtedly spent time preparing in his own ways, he had far more noticeable breaches in royal protocol than Melania.