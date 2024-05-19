James Hewitt: A Look Back At The Life Of Princess Diana's Former Lover

The following article mentions suicide.

Captain James Hewitt became famous and infamous when news broke of his romance with Diana, Princess of Wales. Before that, however, Hewitt led a fairly discreet life as a military man and riding instructor. But once word got out, he was thrust into the spotlight as the other man in the royal marriage between Diana and King Charles III.

Royal romances often capture the attention of the hoi polloi. Whether it's watching for mishaps at Princess Catherine and Prince William's wedding or listening to rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, the public has long been fascinated by the love lives of the aristocrats. And that interest was brought to a boiling point when Hewitt and Diana's affair bubbled up. That scandal only grew as details of their relationship were made public by the press. And then, Hewitt shared his version of events in books and interviews for years on end.

While some people view Hewitt's romance with Diana as a true love story, others have accused him of using the relationship for profit. And there is still a lot of speculation and questions surrounding their romance, which ended in the '90s. We're taking a look back at his life before, during, and after Diana to get a better idea of who he really is.