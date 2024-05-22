Everything To Know About Jade Ramey And Her Involvement With Diddy

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Jade Ramey was first romantically linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs in December 2022, but their connection became even more scrutinized in February 2024 when she was named in the lawsuit filed against Combs by his former producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Among the allegations in the lawsuit were that that Jones was sexually assaulted while working for Combs and that the rapper paid Ramey and other women "a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers" (via the New York Post).

Ramey was born in Portland, Oregon, on November 29, 1994, making her far younger than Combs, who was born November 4, 1969. Ramey is a certified wellness coach as well as an ordained minister. In December 2022 — the same month that Ramey was initially tied to Combs — she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was "taking public speaking, creative writing, story telling, psychology, behavior change & wellness coaching classes." Ramey, who was raised by her mom and described her biological father to DJ Small Eyez as "literally a donor," comes from a mixed Jewish, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Polish background. She is an Instagram model (although it's likely she could easily have mainstream modeling jobs if given the opportunity) and also has a YouTube channel with videos dating back to 2020, but it was a kiss between her and the rapper that really pulled her into the limelight.

