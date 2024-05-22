Everything To Know About Jade Ramey And Her Involvement With Diddy
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Jade Ramey was first romantically linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs in December 2022, but their connection became even more scrutinized in February 2024 when she was named in the lawsuit filed against Combs by his former producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Among the allegations in the lawsuit were that that Jones was sexually assaulted while working for Combs and that the rapper paid Ramey and other women "a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers" (via the New York Post).
Ramey was born in Portland, Oregon, on November 29, 1994, making her far younger than Combs, who was born November 4, 1969. Ramey is a certified wellness coach as well as an ordained minister. In December 2022 — the same month that Ramey was initially tied to Combs — she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was "taking public speaking, creative writing, story telling, psychology, behavior change & wellness coaching classes." Ramey, who was raised by her mom and described her biological father to DJ Small Eyez as "literally a donor," comes from a mixed Jewish, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Polish background. She is an Instagram model (although it's likely she could easily have mainstream modeling jobs if given the opportunity) and also has a YouTube channel with videos dating back to 2020, but it was a kiss between her and the rapper that really pulled her into the limelight.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Jade Ramey was seen kissing Diddy in December 2022
Unsurprisingly, Jade Ramey became way more popular when she was seen in a photo kissing Sean "Diddy" Combs in December 2022. It was reported they were on a date at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California. At the time, however, it doesn't seem like they were exclusive.
That's because earlier that month, Combs welcomed his daughter Love Sean Combs, the youngest of his seven children, who he had with a woman named Dana Tran. Combs was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami as well then, so there was plenty of talk on social media about the true nature of his relationship to Ramey. Miami was also labeled as a sex worker in the lawsuit, which also bizarrely mentions Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (although Harry wasn't accused of any illicit activity). The age gap between Combs and Ramey was also a topic of discussion, because she was 28 in that photo and he was 53.
Still, Ramey didn't address the picture, nor the other women that Combs was associated with. In fact, she only posted one Instagram in December 2022, and it shows her blowing a bubble with chewing gum. The image could've been her way of saying that she's unbothered by Combs' other women, but that's unknown since it wasn't captioned. The comments on the picture were also closed, so it seems likely she was avoiding speculation about her relationship.
She posted cryptic messages that could be about Diddy
In the same month the Jade Ramey and Sean "Diddy" Combs kissing photo surfaced, she posted a few comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, which could be taken as commentary on their relationship. "I'll never give you two opportunities to put me through the same s***," one message read. "Ngl I forgot how much fun being single can be," read another, which shows that she wasn't in an official relationship with Combs at the time.
But Combs was still paying attention to her on social media in December 2022, because he liked some of her Instagram photos. Remember, neither spoke of their relationship at the time, so the Bad Boy founder liking those pics is further proof of their interaction. One of the now-deleted images that Combs liked, later posted by The Shade Room, shows Ramey in a skimpy blue outfit. Another shows her posing in a black cut-out dress, and in a third, Ramey can be seen in a short black outfit.
There was more talk that month about Ramey dating Combs when she was spotted a video surfaced of her dancing with social media personality Joie Chavis, who was seen kissing Combs in a 2021 photo. So, people had plenty to say about the clip since both women were outed in a Combs kissing pic.
Jade Ramey seemed hurt by the claims made in the lawsuit
In April 2024, Jade Ramey totally shot down Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' claim in a now-deleted Instagram post, while admitting to dating Sean "Diddy" Combs. "Yes, I dated someone," wrote Ramey in her message that was captured by the New York Post. "Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made. How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."
She went on to write that people need to be more cognizant of the damage that can be caused when false information spreads. Ramey also thanked those who supported her since the lawsuit was filed. Despite having more than one million Instagram followers, Ramey doesn't post on the social media site all that much. But one of her posts after the allegation was made shows her painting and expressing her love for art. Another pic shows Ramey looking rather happy, as she makes funny faces to the camera, so it seems that the salacious sex worker claim that's connected to Combs hasn't gotten her completely down.