The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 ACM Awards
The Academy of Country Music Awards have returned for their 59th year, and as always, the stars were all out for one of the best nights in country music. While most fans can agree that this award show is all about the music, the fashion never fails to make quite a statement, as well. Unfortunately, said statement isn't always a good one.
The biggest stars in country music know how to keep things exciting with their songs and performances, and they tend to have plenty of fun with their outfits, too. This award show has featured some amazing ensembles over the years, but there have also been quite a few less-than-stellar looks gracing the red carpet. Okay — in this case, it's not really a red carpet; it's a beige carpet. And, yes — it's proof that a beige carpet tends to make everything look just a little bit worse. This year was no exception, and there were quite a few stars who hit the beige carpet looking drab, clashing, and just plain strange. If you're a country music star who made this year's worst dressed list, don't worry; there's always next year. Just keep a few things in mind: don't overdo the accessories, make sure your denims match, and always think twice before you add that cowboy hat.
Reyna Roberts asked the question: What if a cowgirl went to the Moulin Rouge?
Reyna Roberts can clearly do it all: She can dance in a kickline and lasso a horse at the same time. While this outfit has so many eye-catching elements as well, they just don't work together. The peach colored skirt is a micro mini in the front and a long train in the back. The black corset has tons of silver details that don't seem to coordinate with the skirt at all. And if that wasn't enough, she threw on a black hat and some silver cowboy boots.
Kassi Ashton paired her bikini top with the lampshade store's backstock
Had Kassi Ashton's skirt gone straight down from the waistband to the floor, this would have made for a perfect festival outfit that never would have graced our worst-dressed stars at Coachella list. Unfortunately, since this isn't a music festival, the bikini top doesn't quite work. Furthermore, this skirt looks like a stack of brown lampshades because of its odd, tiered silhouette. This set would have worked much better as a mini dress.
Sam Williams' leather sofa is his favorite fashion icon
In a sea of strange outfits, Sam Williams managed to have one of the worst. There is a reason that we rarely see people wearing head-to-toe brown leather, and Williams' ACM look shows us that exact reason. This is just way too much brown leather for one outfit, and while he may have thought that black shoes and a black belt would have broken up the monochromatic look, it actually managed to clash.
Coffey Anderson found the ultimate clashing shades of denim
It's a tale as old as time: denim on denim is tough to style, but it's the perfect country music-inspired fabric choice. When going with the denim on denim look, you need to choose either very different colors or exactly the same color. Coffey Anderson chose two close-yet-very-different shades, and it's making his whole look clash. Swapping the shirt or pants out for black denim would have made this ensemble much better.
Jessie Jo Dillon got lost in a sea of flowers
Jessie Jo Dillon wore a floral gown on the beige carpet, and generally, that's a pretty safe choice. This floral gown, however, is all wrong. The dress has way too much fabric, and she seems to get lost in it. Since the only bit of skin that's showing is the deep neckline, this is the area where all our attention goes, and we get distracted from actually looking at Dillon.
Austin Williams looked all ready for his frat's formal
Hats off to Austin Williams! No seriously — please take the hat off. Williams' outfit looked exactly how we imagine a guy who hates dressing up would dress up. And hey — we can't blame him for wanting to keep things casual. In this case, though, he managed to create a 'fit that looked dressy without sacrificing his cool, laidback personal style. Unfortunately, the hat ruined the look. He wasn't the only star sporting a suit and a baseball cap on the beige carpet, but his clashed the most.
Blanco Brown wore tearaway pants and every accessory there is
Blanco Brown went with an all black look, which is, of course, classic. Despite the monochromatic color scheme, though, Brown's outfit certainly didn't lack details. From the long zippers down the front of his pants to his belt chain, leather vest, necklaces, beanie, sunglasses, platform shoes, and loads of rings, this outfit looks busy despite being totally devoid of color. This would have been a great time to channel Coco Chanel and "look in the mirror and remove one accessory," or in this case, five accessories.
Adam Mac channeled his own imaginary superhero: the beige cowboy
Where do we even begin with Adam Mac's cowboy look? In his defense, he is certainly fitting the country music vibe, and he matches the beige carpet perfectly. Those are really the only things we can say in his defense here. The shiny, crushed velvet look of his pants and jacket just doesn't look right with the bland color, and the fringe, bolo tie, and cowboy hat just go too far in the western direction.
John Osborne's shirt had us doing a terrified double take
John Osborne of Brothers Osborne often wears some out-there looks, but this one had us worried that he was really putting it all out there. The way the print of his shirt looked with his tattooed chest makes it look like he's boldly shirtless under his jacket. On a second glance, this shirt just clashes with his weirdly sparkly pants. TJ Osborne's look wasn't the best, either, but it wasn't enough to earn him a place on the list alongside his brother if he wasn't pictured physically alongside his brother.
Ernest is the captain of his bowling team and won't let us forget it
Ernest, in earnest, what were you thinking putting this outfit together? The pants and jacket feel a bit bland and too pared down for the event, and they certainly don't feel like an interesting fashion statement. Yet, it's neither the pants, nor the jacket that are the biggest offenders here. Instead, the see-through mesh shirt is what's throwing this outfit off the most. A collared shirt would have been much better for the look.
Gwen Stefani looked like a pile of leaves
Gwen Stefani is a fashion icon in her own right, but she's still worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits over the course of her long career. We certainly wouldn't call this outfit inappropriate, but it doesn't quite work for the occasion. She paired her textured, leafy jacket with some see-through tights and some extra high platform sandals. This jacket may have worked better if styled differently — maybe left open over a minidress, but as it is, it just doesn't quite work.