The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music Awards have returned for their 59th year, and as always, the stars were all out for one of the best nights in country music. While most fans can agree that this award show is all about the music, the fashion never fails to make quite a statement, as well. Unfortunately, said statement isn't always a good one.

The biggest stars in country music know how to keep things exciting with their songs and performances, and they tend to have plenty of fun with their outfits, too. This award show has featured some amazing ensembles over the years, but there have also been quite a few less-than-stellar looks gracing the red carpet. Okay — in this case, it's not really a red carpet; it's a beige carpet. And, yes — it's proof that a beige carpet tends to make everything look just a little bit worse. This year was no exception, and there were quite a few stars who hit the beige carpet looking drab, clashing, and just plain strange. If you're a country music star who made this year's worst dressed list, don't worry; there's always next year. Just keep a few things in mind: don't overdo the accessories, make sure your denims match, and always think twice before you add that cowboy hat.