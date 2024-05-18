9 Times Queen Camilla's Fashion Faux Pas Shattered The Royals' Tidy Image

Given her high-profile status, Queen Camilla endeavors to look her polished best when she's conducting royal business. What's even more remarkable is that the queen doesn't have a natural inclination toward being a fashionista so she has to work at it. In her youth, Camilla gravitated toward casual looks and didn't stress too much over outfits. "On coming home, she would just drop her clothes on the floor and leave them. Camilla's bedroom always looked like a bomb had hit it," Camilla's old roommate Virginia Carrington explained in "The Duchess Of Cornwall: Camilla's Story and Secrets" (via My London).

Since she officially joined the royal family in 2005, Camilla has slayed with plenty of iconic fashion moments. Even so, the queen has been known to commit a fashion misstep occasionally. For instance, in January 2024, Camilla arrived at a royal appearance with two markedly different earrings. The queen paired one of her pearl wedding earrings with a dangling gold earring. However, since Camilla didn't comment on her choice, it's uncertain whether she made an error or if she was making a deliberate style statement.

One mismatched error that definitely wasn't in the name of fashion occurred when Camilla married King Charles. After she inadvertently grabbed shoes from two different pairs, a disparity between the heels made it challenging to walk gracefully. While Queen Elizabeth noticed, the mistake occurred out of the public eye. In other instances, however, Camilla's fashion slip-ups have ended up in the spotlight.