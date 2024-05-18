Melania Trump's Derby Look At Barron's Graduation Totally Misses The Mark

Naturally, there was a huge response to the short online clip of Barron Trump receiving his diploma from Oxbridge Academy. Yet, there was equal interest in the appearance of Donald and Melania Trump, who shared a brief affectionate moment in the stands during the ceremony. And the former FLOTUS's hat sparked some interesting comments on X (formerly Twitter). Its wide brim may have shielded Melania from the hot Florida sun, but online critics felt it sent a message about her feelings about being married to a man on trial for allegedly helping cover up money paid to an adult film star.

One comment went, "I...find Melania's hat to be interesting. It's almost as though she doesn't want any eye contact. It's like she's embarrassed — or maybe completely and thoroughly humiliated." A second writer agreed, "If she pulled it down any further she'd need to cut holes in it for her arms to stick out." Others pointed out a photo in which the couple was facing in different directions. "Looks like Melania and her dad are waving to Barron, while [Donald] is aping for the cameras in another direction...it's always about him," said a respondent.

The former commander-in-chief was scheduled to go to a Republican fundraiser in Minnesota that night, leaving Melania alone to celebrate with their son. No word yet on whether she took her hat off for the evening festivities, or whether any of Barron's siblings came to congratulate him in person.