Melania Trump's Derby Look At Barron's Graduation Totally Misses The Mark
It's official: Barron William Trump finally had his big moment as he graduated from the tony Oxbridge Academy on May 17, 2024. Barron's four half-siblings apparently skipped his graduation — granted, there may have been limited seats available — but the two most important people in his life were there to cheer him on. Dad Donald Trump had been granted a day off from his ongoing "hush money" fraud trial to be in Florida for the occasion, and wife Melania was at his side in a rare public appearance. The former president wore his usual professional ensemble of a dark blue suit, white shirt and tie, while the former first lady wore an accessory that pulled some of the focus off her son's big day.
Parents who can afford tuition at an elite private school (the yearly cost for upper school students is nearly $45,000) can also afford to splurge on their wardrobe. According to the Daily Mail, Melania turned out in a $5,000 Dior blazer, a $900 Michael Kors white skirt, and pumps appearing to be $745 Blahniks. But the real attention-getter was her hat: a $630 Gucci straw hat with a brim so wide it obscured her face. Photographers managed to capture a few shots of Melania during the ceremony, but all that was visible was a smile peeking out from under the massive topper. It seemed a better choice for the Kentucky Derby bleachers or a royal garden party than for a school event.
Some thought Melania's hat sent a message
Naturally, there was a huge response to the short online clip of Barron Trump receiving his diploma from Oxbridge Academy. Yet, there was equal interest in the appearance of Donald and Melania Trump, who shared a brief affectionate moment in the stands during the ceremony. And the former FLOTUS's hat sparked some interesting comments on X (formerly Twitter). Its wide brim may have shielded Melania from the hot Florida sun, but online critics felt it sent a message about her feelings about being married to a man on trial for allegedly helping cover up money paid to an adult film star.
One comment went, "I...find Melania's hat to be interesting. It's almost as though she doesn't want any eye contact. It's like she's embarrassed — or maybe completely and thoroughly humiliated." A second writer agreed, "If she pulled it down any further she'd need to cut holes in it for her arms to stick out." Others pointed out a photo in which the couple was facing in different directions. "Looks like Melania and her dad are waving to Barron, while [Donald] is aping for the cameras in another direction...it's always about him," said a respondent.
The former commander-in-chief was scheduled to go to a Republican fundraiser in Minnesota that night, leaving Melania alone to celebrate with their son. No word yet on whether she took her hat off for the evening festivities, or whether any of Barron's siblings came to congratulate him in person.