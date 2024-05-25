The Tragic Truth About Barack Obama's Brothers

Former President Barack Obama seems to have the perfect family. He's got an independent wife who loves him, sisters who publicly support him, and two well-adjusted and supportive children. Unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows in the Obama clan. Barack's first book, "Dreams of My Father," captured a bit of their family's extensive dysfunctionality, including his heartbreaking relationship with his dad. But a closer look (and other books from the former president's siblings) showcases that the reality is even more tragic.

Barack's father, Barack Obama Sr., was a well-traveled Kenyan who had multiple wives. Apart from Barack, Obama Sr. had five other sons, but due to the distance and the kids having different mothers, they were not raised like brothers. By the time Obama Sr. passed in 1982, Barack had never met his brothers. Sadly, he would never have the chance to meet one of them, David Obama, who died after a fatal motorbike accident. Barack eventually took the steps to meet his brothers years later, but this decision did not pan out as he'd hoped.