Travis Kelce's Favorite Taylor Swift Songs Come As No Surprise

It's worth noting that "So High School" and "The Alchemy" are the only songs on Taylor Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," that feature lyrics about Travis Kelce. In fact, "The Alchemy" is packed with football references to honor her romance with the Chiefs tight end. In olden times, alchemy was considered to be the art of turning something into gold. But Swift uses the term to describe how their thriving relationship has transformed her life for the better.

The lyrics "I haven't come around in so long / But I'm making a comeback to where I belong," could refer to how she doesn't have to hide from the public eye anymore because the pop star is with someone who isn't fazed by her fame. Meanwhile, "So High School" is straight out of a 2000s rom-com. The sweet ode compares Swift's adoration for Kelce to the first love of high school. She all but confirms the song's muse with the line: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker also references the high school favorite game of Marry, Kiss, or Kill, confirming that she would happily do all three with the NFL star. Luckily for Kelce, he got to experience each of his top songs live when the football player attended the Eras Tour in Paris. While "So High School" and "Blank Space" were already part of the tour's setlist, Swift seemingly delivered an ode to her beau by performing "The Alchemy" as a surprise song during his show.