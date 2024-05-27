Travis Kelce's Favorite Taylor Swift Songs Come As No Surprise
Travis Kelce has a few frontrunners for his favorite Taylor Swift song. In the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's 2023 Wall Street Journal profile, Kelce admitted that he eagerly looked forward to the "1989" set while attending the Eras Tour. The NFL star elaborated that he was particularly fond of the album because he could watch the Grammy winner belt out one of his favorite lines from "Blank Space:" "I can make the bad guys good for a weekend." Kelce gushed about Swift's songwriting skills, in general, acknowledging, "I've never been a man of words," but, "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f**** mind-blowing. I'm learning every day." While Swift's fifth record is a top pick for Kelce, he also loves her sophomore EP, "Fearless."
When the singer-songwriter attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 after party, their star player got on stage just as The Chainsmokers started playing "You Belong With Me." Kelce gamely serenaded a blushing Swift in front of the crowded room and happily grooved along to the hit song too. Later in the night, the happy couple danced their hearts out to a remix of another fan favorite, the swoon-worthy classic "Love Story." Despite all the good times, when The Schmo asked Kelce for his top three Swift songs in May 2024, he stayed loyal and picked "Blank Space" as his favorite (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Meanwhile, the pro athlete's second and third faves, "The Alchemy" and "So High School," were somewhat obvious (but solid) picks.
Two of Travis Kelce's favorite Taylor Swift songs may be about him
It's worth noting that "So High School" and "The Alchemy" are the only songs on Taylor Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," that feature lyrics about Travis Kelce. In fact, "The Alchemy" is packed with football references to honor her romance with the Chiefs tight end. In olden times, alchemy was considered to be the art of turning something into gold. But Swift uses the term to describe how their thriving relationship has transformed her life for the better.
The lyrics "I haven't come around in so long / But I'm making a comeback to where I belong," could refer to how she doesn't have to hide from the public eye anymore because the pop star is with someone who isn't fazed by her fame. Meanwhile, "So High School" is straight out of a 2000s rom-com. The sweet ode compares Swift's adoration for Kelce to the first love of high school. She all but confirms the song's muse with the line: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."
The "Bad Blood" hitmaker also references the high school favorite game of Marry, Kiss, or Kill, confirming that she would happily do all three with the NFL star. Luckily for Kelce, he got to experience each of his top songs live when the football player attended the Eras Tour in Paris. While "So High School" and "Blank Space" were already part of the tour's setlist, Swift seemingly delivered an ode to her beau by performing "The Alchemy" as a surprise song during his show.
Travis Kelce is a huge fan of his girlfriend's cathartic songwriting
During an NFL press event conducted prior to the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift had played some of the album for him. The 2024 Super Bowl champion further asserted that he adored her work and was eager for the rest of the world to hear it. A few weeks later, a Daily Mail source offered the ultimate sign that Kelce was secure in his relationship with Swift. The pro-athlete reportedly asked his partner about the inspiration for the record but he ultimately wasn't concerned that her exes had served as muses. The source further noted, "If it is about Joe [Alwyn,] or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous."
Additionally, the insider felt that Kelce deeply understood why so many of Swift's songs are about her life and loved her lyrics, so he wouldn't ever interfere in her creative process in any way. After the "Fortnight" songstress' fans watched her beau be so open about his admiration for Swift's music, they couldn't help but think back to how Alwyn avoided answering questions about her. When GQ asked "The Favourite" star about his most well-loved Swift song, in 2018, he shut down the question by responding, "I'm just not even going to go into that side of the world."