Did Sabrina Carpenter Start A Feud Between Taylor Swift And Olivia Rodrigo? A Look At The Rumors

Taylor Swift's decision to make Sabrina Carpenter an opener for several Eras Tour stops may have gotten under Olivia Rodrigo's skin. It's no secret that Carpenter and Rodrigo weren't on the best of terms at one point because of Joshua Bassett. After the "Drivers License" hitmaker's rumored relationship with her co-star ended, he seemingly wasted no time in moving on with Carpenter. Based on the lyrics of "Traitor," from Rodrigo's mega-hit debut album, she felt betrayed by Bassett because he always reassured her that the "Nonsense" singer was just a friend while they were dating, but then ran to her as soon as they were done. While the singer-songwriter didn't have any harsh words for Carpenter personally, fans still labeled her a homewrecker.

The pop star notably responded to "Drivers License" with "Skin," in which Carpenter clapped back at the haters and called out Rodrigo for bringing unwarranted negativity into her life. Given these very public clashes, it's unsurprising that Rodrigo may not have been best pleased when her long-time idol, Swift, brought Carpenter out on the road with her. A source shared her feelings on the matter with Life & Style magazine, confirming, "There are a lot of whispers going around that there's bad blood between Olivia and Taylor." They continued, "While Olivia hasn't come out and said it was true, she's not happy that Sabrina is opening for Taylor." While the addition of the "Espresso" hitmaker may have worsened Swift and Rodrigo's relationship, their supposed feud began long before the Eras tour even came into existence.