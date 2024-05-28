Details About Lara Trump And Kimberly Guilfoyle's Controversial Campaign Payday

It's no secret that former President Donald Trump is exorbitantly wealthy, and the same goes for the people closest to him — controversially, in large part because of him. Since beginning his campaign for the 2016 presidential nomination, Trump and his associates have spun a tangled web of money sharing between political fundraising campaigns, Trump-owned businesses, and other private entities that have resulted in major paydays for those closest to the ex-POTUS.

Two women who have benefited from this shadowy financial technique are Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump lookalike and wife of Donald's second-eldest son, Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. In April 2020, GOP insiders told HuffPost that Lara and Guilfoyle were each receiving $180,000 a month in relation to their work with the then-POTUS. The only problem? The payments weren't coming from Donald; they were coming from his campaign manager's private business.

Anonymous sources close to White House operations told HuffPost that the women were receiving payments from Bradley Parscale's marketing firm Parscale Strategy. While some accused the Trump team of unfairly working around Federal Election Commission guidelines, Parscale offered HuffPost a glib, "I can pay them however I want to pay them" when asked about the money stream. So, how did these campaign payouts work?