How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck's Marriage Troubles With J.Lo
Rumors are swirling that we're headed for another Bennifer breakup. It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been trying to squash split rumors, yet folks who know the couple say that there is, in fact, trouble in paradise. A source close to Lopez told People that the power couple's marriage "is not in the best place at the moment." From the sound of it, though, the pair are getting help from an unlikely source: Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
After meeting on the set of the film "Pearl Harbor," Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005, had three children together, and ultimately called it quits in 2015. Affleck went on to marry Lopez in 2022. Now that Lopez and Affleck's relationship has reportedly hit some bumps in the road, Lopez is talking to the woman who's been through it all before. A source told the Daily Mail, "J.Lo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through." The source added, "She has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different it is still the same man and they both dealt with some of the same issues."
Garner reportedly thinks that Lopez is a good influence on Affleck, and she's rooting for the couple to stay together and for Affleck to avoid repeating old patterns.
Bennifer may be doomed despite Garner's help
It's easy to see why Jennifer Lopez is turning to Jennifer Garner for support and advice. However, it seems that Garner is also helping Ben Affleck. On Sunday, May 19, Garner was photographed arriving at Affleck's Brentwood, California home where he has reportedly been staying amidst his relationship problems with Lopez. Garner was apparently there to talk to Affleck about saving his marriage. Another source shared with Us Weekly, "Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen," adding that, "She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy."
From the sound of it, Garner is the ultimate supportive ex. However, her support for Ben isn't just about his happiness; it's also about his well-being and the well-being of her family. The source close to the couple claims that Garner has been clear with Lopez about what an important member of their family she is. They noted that "She is one of the only women who can get through to Ben and keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction." Unfortunately, Affleck may be more even more checked out of the relationship than he sounds, and it's possible that the marriage isn't salvageable at this point. A different source told the Daily Mail that after two years of marriage, Affleck has "come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."