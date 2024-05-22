How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck's Marriage Troubles With J.Lo

Rumors are swirling that we're headed for another Bennifer breakup. It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been trying to squash split rumors, yet folks who know the couple say that there is, in fact, trouble in paradise. A source close to Lopez told People that the power couple's marriage "is not in the best place at the moment." From the sound of it, though, the pair are getting help from an unlikely source: Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

After meeting on the set of the film "Pearl Harbor," Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005, had three children together, and ultimately called it quits in 2015. Affleck went on to marry Lopez in 2022. Now that Lopez and Affleck's relationship has reportedly hit some bumps in the road, Lopez is talking to the woman who's been through it all before. A source told the Daily Mail, "J.Lo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through." The source added, "She has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different it is still the same man and they both dealt with some of the same issues."

Garner reportedly thinks that Lopez is a good influence on Affleck, and she's rooting for the couple to stay together and for Affleck to avoid repeating old patterns.