Seraphina Affleck Returns To Favorite Bright Hair Color With Edgy Twist

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child, Seraphina Affleck, is showing no signs of stepping down from their reign as the brightest-haired, wildest child of the Affleck-Garner clan. The mom and teenager were spotted shopping for pet supplies in Santa Monica, California, in May 2024 — and they were certainly hard to miss.

Seraphina, who also goes by the nickname Fin, is no stranger to trying out daring hairdos. In the fall of 2023, Fin wore their hair in a shaggy black bob with a shock of firetruck red on the ends. By the following February, the teenager switched to a bold buzzcut that gave us major Shiloh Jolie-Pitt vibes, a fellow celebrity couple kid.

Fin rocked yet another new hairstyle during their trip to Santa Monica with their mom three months later. This time, Fin's ultra-short haircut was styled choppily and dyed hot pink all over. They kept the rest of the look casual with a white graphic tee and relaxed jeans.