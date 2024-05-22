Seraphina Affleck Returns To Favorite Bright Hair Color With Edgy Twist
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child, Seraphina Affleck, is showing no signs of stepping down from their reign as the brightest-haired, wildest child of the Affleck-Garner clan. The mom and teenager were spotted shopping for pet supplies in Santa Monica, California, in May 2024 — and they were certainly hard to miss.
Seraphina, who also goes by the nickname Fin, is no stranger to trying out daring hairdos. In the fall of 2023, Fin wore their hair in a shaggy black bob with a shock of firetruck red on the ends. By the following February, the teenager switched to a bold buzzcut that gave us major Shiloh Jolie-Pitt vibes, a fellow celebrity couple kid.
Fin rocked yet another new hairstyle during their trip to Santa Monica with their mom three months later. This time, Fin's ultra-short haircut was styled choppily and dyed hot pink all over. They kept the rest of the look casual with a white graphic tee and relaxed jeans.
Seraphina Affleck's unique look is a testament to their personality
The middle child of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck isn't just bold in hair — Seraphina is also coming into their own as an independent individual separate from their two siblings, older sister Violet and younger brother Samuel. In a January 2024 episode of Dr. Aliza Pressman's "Raising Good Humans," Garner revealed just how different her three children have become — in a good way.
Garner explained that she had given her children an assignment to write down upcoming goals for the new year, and the results were surprisingly varied. Speaking of Fin and Violet specifically, Garner said, "It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met" (via Hello Magazine).
The "13 Going On 30" actor also praised her children's sense of humor, saying that it was the one thing she hoped Violet, Fin, and Samuel would inherit from their thespian parents. "Please be funny, that's why I had you," Garner joked to Pressman. "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!"