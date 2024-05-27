Are Hallmark Stars Jesse Kove And Martin Kove Related?

The 2024 Hallmark film "A Taste of Love" stars Erin Cahill and Jesse Kove as reunited exes Taylor and Jacob. Martin Kove plays Glenn, Taylor's father. Off-screen, he's Jesse's father in real life. Unlike Hallmark stars Jill Wagner and Lindsay Wagner, who aren't related and whose names are a coincidence, Martin and Jesse are family.

At 2024's Dunedin International Film Festival in Dunedin, Florida (where the movie was filmed), fans got to see the movie "A Taste of Love." At the event, Jesse talked about how he likes working with his father. Martin didn't initially want Jesse to enter the entertainment industry, but Jesse loves it and loves working with his dad. "Everything that we do is forever. I'll be able to look back at these things that we've done for the rest of my life," he said (via Wide Open Country).

During the film festival Q&A, Martin talked about how Jesse has progressed in his chosen career. "The most interesting thing for me is to watch the growth of my son as an actor. I remember working with [Jesse] and helping [him] on auditions and all, but one doesn't have to do that anymore." Martin also recalled getting emotional watching Jesse's performance in "A Taste of Love," adding, "Watching my son play this romantic hero that I never got to play ... it was such a pleasure. I was in tears the whole time."