Here's What To Know About The Property Brothers' New Show Backed By The Bros

In all their various HGTV shows, Drew and Jonathan Scott have been in charge of the process every step along the way. Not so in "Backed By the Bros," though. This time, the Scotts hand the keys to the investors they've chosen to assist. Sure, they'll offer their guidance and share advice, but when it comes to making the final decisions, that responsibility lies solely with the investors themselves. "We are here to support, not take the reins," Drew explained in the aforementioned press release.

"Usually, Jonathan and I are totally in charge and calling the shots," Drew explained in an interview with HGTV. "On 'Backed By the Bros,' we can give suggestions and our best advice, but it's really up to the investors to decide if they're going to take it. For example, we can suggest they use our contractors, but if they want to use their own crew, that's their choice."

Of course, ignoring the Property Brothers' counsel can come with some serious consequences. "These are real investors we're working with," Jonathan added, "and not all of these stories are going to go off without a hitch."