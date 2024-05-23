Body Language Expert Tells Us Nerves Hit J.Lo When Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

As soon as it became clear that the reporter was asking about the relationship status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who got married two decades after canceling their initial 2003 wedding, Lopez chuckled into the microphone. Body language expert Traci Brown suggested this, as well as Lopez leaning back in her seat, was a sign of nervousness and a subconscious attempt to remove herself from the reporter's question.

Though one could argue the performer was looking over at her fellow panelist Simu Liu because he had just spoken into the mic, Brown thinks her glances toward her co-stars showed she was looking for support. Next, Lopez cocked her head to the left and squinted her eye. "This could be a form of eye blocking, wanting to keep the question away," Brown said. "Or, it could be contempt, which is moral superiority."

Even Lopez's response about how the reporter ought to have known better could indicate she was trying to divert attention away from herself, Brown argued. Finally, Lopez could be seen wringing her hands around her microphone, which Brown saw as the singer alleviating her nerves. "She's got a significant amount of stress around the topic," Brown told us. "If there's nothing to be stressed about, then why not answer?"