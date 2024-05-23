Body Language Expert Tells Us Nerves Hit J.Lo When Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
Despite Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's attempts to squash split rumors with photographed public outings in May, Lopez was accosted by a reporter asking about a potential divorce during a Mexico City press event for her Netflix movie "Atlas," set to release on Friday, May 24. In a video published to X, formerly known as Twitter, the unknown reporter can be heard asking Lopez to address rumors that she and Affleck are headed for a breakup. Lopez's co-star Simu Liu (best known for his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) immediately tried to deflect the question, saying: "Okay, we're not doing that ... Come on, don't come in here with that energy."
The "Jenny From the Block" singer eventually gave a blunt response of her own, leaning forward and telling the reporter, "You know better than that." But some people wonder if there's more to the story than what she let on at the press junket. The List spoke to body language expert Traci Brown, who said Lopez's body language indicated high levels of stress. While it's understandable that the rumors may be getting on her nerves, her reluctance to give a direct answer does make it seem like something might be amiss in her relationship.
There were signs that the reporter's question struck a nerve with Jennifer Lopez
As soon as it became clear that the reporter was asking about the relationship status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who got married two decades after canceling their initial 2003 wedding, Lopez chuckled into the microphone. Body language expert Traci Brown suggested this, as well as Lopez leaning back in her seat, was a sign of nervousness and a subconscious attempt to remove herself from the reporter's question.
Though one could argue the performer was looking over at her fellow panelist Simu Liu because he had just spoken into the mic, Brown thinks her glances toward her co-stars showed she was looking for support. Next, Lopez cocked her head to the left and squinted her eye. "This could be a form of eye blocking, wanting to keep the question away," Brown said. "Or, it could be contempt, which is moral superiority."
Even Lopez's response about how the reporter ought to have known better could indicate she was trying to divert attention away from herself, Brown argued. Finally, Lopez could be seen wringing her hands around her microphone, which Brown saw as the singer alleviating her nerves. "She's got a significant amount of stress around the topic," Brown told us. "If there's nothing to be stressed about, then why not answer?"